The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. WeCommerce Signs Definitive Agreement to Combine with Tiny
    "We are thrilled to merge WeCommerce with Tiny and are grateful for the strong support the transaction has received from our major shareholders. This is a great outcome for all parties as the combined company will have substantially more resources, scale and growth potential for many decades to come," said Chris Sparling , Co-CEO of Tiny.
  2. SPC Nickel Signs Cooperation Agreement with Vale to Consolidate Ownership of the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 Ni-Cu Deposits, Sudbury, Ontario
    The Agreement grants SPC Nickel the right to acquire an 100% interest in the surface and mineral rights of the Crean Hill 3 Property as therein described. In consideration, certain rights and royalties will be extended to Vale across the combined Project.
  3. Fiera Capital Corporation Appoints Jean-Guy Desjardins as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Other Leadership Changes
    "I am very confident in our ability to execute our global vision and strategic plan, become more efficient allocators of capital and achieve our next phase of success and growth, while creating sustainable prosperity for our clients. In my functions as Chief Executive Officer, I will be supported by a strong executive team and will continue to count on our greatest competitive advantage, our dedicated and talented teams of investment professionals around the globe," said Mr. Desjardins.
  4. Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call
    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB ), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.
  5. All-New 2023 Honda Accord Arriving at Honda Dealers next Month as Newest Iteration of the Midsize Sedan Benchmark
    The two hybrid-electric powered trims feature Honda's new, more powerful hybrid-electric system. With 247 lb.-ft of torque, they're the most powerful Accord hybrids ever while achieving outstanding fuel economy ratings, with up to 5.0 L/100 KM in the city, and 5.3 L/100 KM  combined. Positioned at the top of the Accord line-up they will eventually represent about 50% of annual sales, a key step in Honda's electrification strategy.
  6. Bell Let's Talk thanks Canadians, governments and organizations around the country for creating positive change for mental health
    Bell Let's Talk Day 2023 celebrated the start of a new era by putting a spotlight on Canadian mental health organizations who are working every day to provide mental health supports and services in communities all across the country. Throughout the day, 30 organizations that are taking action to create positive change shared the incredible work they are doing to help Canadians struggling with their mental health.
  7. Invesco Canada announces changes to its product line
    Effective immediately, all series of units of this fund are closed to new investments other than investments from investors who as of January 23, 2023 are existing investors of the fund or existing participants of the Invesco Rebalancing Service. The fund will be closed to all investments effective on or about close of business May 3, 2023.
  8. Health-care leaders publish new report and urgent open letter to Canadians
    In an open letter to Canadians also published today, health-care leaders write that "our health-care system belongs to all of us. It is not a possession of politicians, or the property of stakeholders claiming special status to speak in its interest. They are the custodians, the guardians to whom we have entrusted the system's welfare."
  9. Neighbourly Appoints Pharmacy Industry Veteran Skip Bourdo as CEO
    "We are thrilled to welcome Skip Bourdo to Neighbourly," stated Stuart M. Elman, Chair of Neighbourly's Board of Directors. "Skip is a seasoned pharmacy and healthcare leader with a wealth of operational and M&A experience.  Skip's impressive track record of driving growth, profitability and operational excellence will be critical as Neighbourly continues on its growth trajectory," concluded Mr. Elman.
  10. Canadian-made video game designed to help maintain abilities and quality of life for children with rare, degenerative neuromuscular disease
    The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to maintain and advance the Company's material properties, acquire properties, plant upgrades, drilling, maintenance and refurbishment, community outreach and communications, licensing and permitting and for general corporate and working capital purposes in the manner as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, " BIRDIE SHOT " will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

InventHelp Inventor Develops Immersive Video Gaming Accessory

"I thought there could be an improved way for gamers to control their characters when playing first-person combat-style, fighting, and sports games," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah "so I invented the OMNI DIRECTIONAL TRACK. My immersive design enables you to use your feet and legs when playing video games."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new piece of equipment for video gaming applications. In doing so, it allows the user to control the movements of his onscreen character by walking, running, or moving his feet. As a result, it enhances realism and could make the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-immersive-video-gaming-accessory-sgj-193-301727078.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Former PlayStation and Activision Execs Bring Survival MMORPG Resurgence to ImmutableX

The free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG comes from a new web3 studio backed by four centuries of experience building AAA games, including FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others

Emergent Games a leading web3 games studio bringing together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision, and NCsoft, today announces the launch of Resurgence a web3-based survival MMORPG, on ImmutableX the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

Idexo and Swords of Blood Announce Hosted NFT Lootbox Sale Taking Place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Idexo and Swords of Blood are pleased to announce that they will launch a new Lootbox NFT Sale on idexo's hosted platform, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 starting at 3pm GMT . First access will be given to those holding the Early Adopter Soulbound Token that minted out in just 1 hour and generated nearly 10,000 retweets on Twitter .

Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe as seen in the game

Secondary access will be available after 1 hour to those who attempted to mint an Early Adopter SBT and didn't make it quickly enough. After that, those who join a final whitelist by completing a whitelist form will have access after 2 hours. There will be a guaranteed amount left for all phases to give a chance to everyone to participate.

The Lootbox NFT sale will consist of 3 different types of boxes: Basic Epic Box, Medium Legendary Box and Big Legendary Box, each with different amounts of items on open and progressively greater chances of obtaining legendary items. When a Lootbox is opened it randomly generates a minting of NFT items to the wallet address of the opener. Before a Lootbox is opened, it is itself a tradeable NFT.

A Basic Epic Box contains 5 Legendary 0 items, 2 Legendary 1 items, 600 gold, and 250 gems for only $35.00 . A Medium Legendary Box contains 8 Legendary 0 items, 3 Legendary 1 items, 1000 gold, and 350 gems for a discounted price of $45.00 . A Big Legendary Box holds 10 Legendary 0 items, 5 Legendary 1 items, 1500 gold, and 600 gems for only $60.00 . All items are generated randomly.

The NFT items themselves are 15 different NFT items, with different legendary levels, that are both tradeable and can be used in the Swords of Blood game. Users will be given a chance to buy them all:

  • [Sentinel] Fiend-in-the-Box
  • [Sentinel] Raven's Omen
  • [Sentinel] Dragon's Breath
  • [Armor] Mantis Plates
  • [Armor] Ice Walker
  • [Armor] Phoenix Armor
  • [Weapon] War Axe
  • [Weapon] Iron Fury
  • [Weapon] Executioner's Friend
  • [Back] Prayer Drum
  • [Back] Shield of the Desert
  • [Back] Twisting Sigil
  • [Artifact] Cursed Vial
  • [Artifact] Raven's Prey
  • [Artifact] Frost Fans

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Swords of Blood through the hosting of their Lootbox NFT sale," says Greg Marlin , CEO/CTO of idexo, "Building on the smash success of their Early Adopter SBT mint, this is the next step as we will also soon be announcing several other upcoming and exciting initiatives. Swords of Blood is positioned to be one of the breakout web3 gaming stories of early 2023 and we are very happy to be playing a part."

Swords of Blood is a play-to-own game with an epic quest theme. Players go on fast-paced hack'n'slash quests, while also searching for rare items to own and trade. Swords of Blood is based on the lore of Blade Bound, an already successful game that onboarded millions of users.

The items obtained in this Lootbox mint will enable the holder to use the items in the game as skins, armors, weapons, and upgrades.

The Swords of Blood project has already secured $1.6M in VC funding, and has tapped talent with decades of game development experience. The team brings in stars from long-running game franchises like Sim City 2000, Enigmatis, Rainbow Six, Prince of Persia, and Nightmares from the Deep.

"We designed Swords of Blood as a free-to-play RPG to facilitate mainstream adoption by both Web2 and Web3 gamers. The game can be accessed and played without needing to first set-up an external wallet. Through a custodied wallet system the user can get started playing the game and hold all in-game item NFTs or use $SWDTKN without leaving the game, while also having the option to off-ramp their items and tokens to a self-custody wallet at any time," said James Seaman , CEO of Swords of Blood.

Users looking to participate in this Lootbox NFT sale need to hold an Early Adopter SBT, be on the Queued Waitlist having tried but failed to mint an SBT, or have joined the remaining whitelist by filling the correct form. The Lootbox NFT sale will begin at 3pm UTC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 . For those who miss out on the sale, Lootboxes and generated NFTs are expected to be available on marketplaces for secondary sale shortly thereafter.

MEDIA CONTACT
Company: idexo
Name: Greg Marlin
Email: 352711@email4pr.com
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://idexo.com
Phone: +44 20 8089 1372

NFT Image for the Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe Weapon item in-game and tradeable NFT

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexo-and-swords-of-blood-announce-hosted-nft-lootbox-sale-taking-place-on-wednesday-february-1-2023-301731605.html

SOURCE idexo

Avaturn Unveils Next-Generation Avatar Platform

It's now a matter of few seconds to get your next-gen 3D avatar from a quick selfie using Avaturn's new generative AI.

Avaturn releases next-generation avatar platform, Avaturn.me, which generates realistic 3D avatars from 2D photos in real time using generative AI.

The new platform was designed to empower game and XR developers of all sizes to create high-fidelity avatars of their players quickly and at scale. With just 15 minutes of integration, developers can have playable avatars of their users in their games.

Unlike existing avatar platforms that put together avatars from limited pool of pre-made 3D assets, Avaturn generates the entire 3D model of the user in real-time from a user's photo and replicating their exact face geometry and texture, resulting in a highly detailed and lifelike representation.

The technology behind the platform is a most-recent breakthrough, powered by a proprietary data set that is 30X times larger than the combined datasets of Meta and Google, and using multiple patents that the company has been granted with in the US in the last year.

"In the next 5 years, billions of people will be able to step into the digital world as their authentic selves with Avaturn," said a spokesperson for the company. "They'll be able to connect and engage with digital environments on a whole new level, experiencing those worlds like never before. " Said Dmitry Ulyanov , Avaturn CEO

In contrast to other avatar systems like Metahuman which is owned by Epic, The new platform is not limited to a specific game engine and is free for every developer to start working with. Once the avatars are created by the user, the model can be fully customized with hair, garments and even body types. After customizing the avatar it is free to download and export into any environment whether it is web-based or top game engines like Unreal, Unity ,Cry Engine.

Moreover, Avaturn offers the most customizable avatar platform ever built. Any developer can quickly upload 3D garments like t-shirts,pants or even other items like hair and sunglasses to be used with the avatars. But the customization doens't end there, after the creation of the avatar the end-user has limitless options to choose from with Avaturn's ColorTurn System, which enables the user to recolor every garment with any color available in the RGB spectrum.

"Not only does Avaturn lower the high cost of game development, which has increased 10X in the last decade, but it levels the playing field for medium and small game developers. With Avaturn, developers can immediately engage the user and invest in retention loops that focus on personalization, social interaction, and creativity rather than expensive modeling of generic game assets." Said Sergei Sherman , Avaturn Co-founder and CMO

Avaturn is not unfamiliar with generation of 3D avatars, it's previous avatar app in3D, was ranked no. 4 on the Appstore in top markets, ahead of apps like Snap and Youtube earlier in 2022.

Among the companies that already using our company's avatar technology are Disney,Infosys,Itochu,Softbank and even the Grammy award winning band Clean Bandit debuted Avaturn's avatars in their most recent clip "don't leave me lonely"

The new avatar platform will be available at https://avaturn.me/ immediately.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings - 2

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Interim Filings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces MD&A for the 3 and 9 months ended November 30 2022

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results for the 3 and 9 months

