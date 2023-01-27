The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
- WeCommerce Signs Definitive Agreement to Combine with Tiny
"We are thrilled to merge WeCommerce with Tiny and are grateful for the strong support the transaction has received from our major shareholders. This is a great outcome for all parties as the combined company will have substantially more resources, scale and growth potential for many decades to come," said Chris Sparling , Co-CEO of Tiny.
- SPC Nickel Signs Cooperation Agreement with Vale to Consolidate Ownership of the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 Ni-Cu Deposits, Sudbury, Ontario
The Agreement grants SPC Nickel the right to acquire an 100% interest in the surface and mineral rights of the Crean Hill 3 Property as therein described. In consideration, certain rights and royalties will be extended to Vale across the combined Project.
- Fiera Capital Corporation Appoints Jean-Guy Desjardins as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Other Leadership Changes
"I am very confident in our ability to execute our global vision and strategic plan, become more efficient allocators of capital and achieve our next phase of success and growth, while creating sustainable prosperity for our clients. In my functions as Chief Executive Officer, I will be supported by a strong executive team and will continue to count on our greatest competitive advantage, our dedicated and talented teams of investment professionals around the globe," said Mr. Desjardins.
- Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB ), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.
- All-New 2023 Honda Accord Arriving at Honda Dealers next Month as Newest Iteration of the Midsize Sedan Benchmark
The two hybrid-electric powered trims feature Honda's new, more powerful hybrid-electric system. With 247 lb.-ft of torque, they're the most powerful Accord hybrids ever while achieving outstanding fuel economy ratings, with up to 5.0 L/100 KM in the city, and 5.3 L/100 KM combined. Positioned at the top of the Accord line-up they will eventually represent about 50% of annual sales, a key step in Honda's electrification strategy.
- Bell Let's Talk thanks Canadians, governments and organizations around the country for creating positive change for mental health
Bell Let's Talk Day 2023 celebrated the start of a new era by putting a spotlight on Canadian mental health organizations who are working every day to provide mental health supports and services in communities all across the country. Throughout the day, 30 organizations that are taking action to create positive change shared the incredible work they are doing to help Canadians struggling with their mental health.
- Invesco Canada announces changes to its product line
Effective immediately, all series of units of this fund are closed to new investments other than investments from investors who as of January 23, 2023 are existing investors of the fund or existing participants of the Invesco Rebalancing Service. The fund will be closed to all investments effective on or about close of business May 3, 2023.
- Health-care leaders publish new report and urgent open letter to Canadians
In an open letter to Canadians also published today, health-care leaders write that "our health-care system belongs to all of us. It is not a possession of politicians, or the property of stakeholders claiming special status to speak in its interest. They are the custodians, the guardians to whom we have entrusted the system's welfare."
- Neighbourly Appoints Pharmacy Industry Veteran Skip Bourdo as CEO
"We are thrilled to welcome Skip Bourdo to Neighbourly," stated Stuart M. Elman, Chair of Neighbourly's Board of Directors. "Skip is a seasoned pharmacy and healthcare leader with a wealth of operational and M&A experience. Skip's impressive track record of driving growth, profitability and operational excellence will be critical as Neighbourly continues on its growth trajectory," concluded Mr. Elman.
- Canadian-made video game designed to help maintain abilities and quality of life for children with rare, degenerative neuromuscular disease
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to maintain and advance the Company's material properties, acquire properties, plant upgrades, drilling, maintenance and refurbishment, community outreach and communications, licensing and permitting and for general corporate and working capital purposes in the manner as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus.
