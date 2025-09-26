The VinFast VF 9 Redefines Prestige in a Shifting EV Market

The VinFast VF 9 Redefines Prestige in a Shifting EV Market

Prestige no longer lives in roaring engines and chrome grilles. In Canada, it lives in clean lines, calm power, and features that feel both bold and elegant. Electric vehicle sales are growing, but adoption remains uneven. In Q2 2025, zero-emission vehicles made up only about 8.6 percent of new vehicle registrations nationwide 1 . Some provinces do much better: Quebec has seen its share rise above 11 percent 2 .

In that climate, a premium electric SUV has to do more than look expensive. It needs to signal leadership, power, and refinement at the same time. The VinFast VF 9 aims to do just that. With design input from Pininfarina, it combines bold, muscular proportions with soft, sweeping curves. The result is a shape that conveys confidence rather than aggression.

That sense of presence isn't only about design. Many still associate prestige with the roar of a combustion engine, but the VF 9 offers another idea: quiet strength. The SUV moves with near silence, broken only by the faint rush of wind as it accelerates. Owners say that calm power turns every drive into a moment of ease, a rare stillness that makes the road feel less like a routine and more like something to enjoy.

What Prestige Means in Cost and Value

Luxury often carries hidden bills. In Canada many EVs cost more upfront, but the total cost of ownership can shift in favour of electric models over time. For example, Canadian owners typically spend nearly CA$3,000 a year on gasoline 3 . EV owners spend only a few hundred dollars annually on electricity. Maintenance costs follow a similar pattern: battery-electric vehicles require fewer moving parts, less fluid work, fewer brake jobs. Canadians who shift to EVs often see 40 to 50 percent lower maintenance costs over the life of their vehicle compared to conventional ones.

Still, premium EVs are priced high. The average cost of an electric vehicle in Canada is over CA$73,000 4 . That places many models out of reach for the average buyer. For someone who wants not just an EV but a three-row premium SUV, that gap can feel even wider.

Guided by the idea that prestige is less about paying more and more about maximizing value, the VF 9 works to bridge that gap. It starts with design and materials that deliver a sense of luxury without relying on unnecessary flash. It adds features that remain rare among electric SUVs: three rows of seating, the option of captain's chairs in the second row, and premium leather throughout—details once reserved for the highest-end models. Beyond what's visible, the value shows up in ownership. Lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance, and durable battery performance all combine to make the VF 9 feel like a smarter long-term investment.

Battery longevity matters too. The VinFast VF 9 comes with industry-leading coverage of 10 years or 200,000 kilometres, offering reassurance that value holds up over time. Canadians who drive long distances see this kind of performance as essential.

In Canada, where EV market share has slipped recently, consumers are more cautious. Yet interest remains strong among drivers who want a vehicle that reflects both their identity and their values: design, strength, quiet, and refinement. For them, the VF 9 offers more than transportation. It brings luxury, long-term reassurance, and a financially sound choice for the years ahead.

john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VinFast AutoVFSNASDAQ:VFSCleantech Investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to extend the expiration dates by one year on a total of 1,571,135 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on October 21, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 2, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick


Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Drilling Commences At Second Key Lithium Project In Ontario

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Root Project, located approximately 200 km west-north-west of GT1’s flagship Seymour Project. Drilling is initially focussed on the McCombe LCT pegmatite.

Keep reading...Show less
Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South Project ("Goldstorm South" or the "Project"), formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain Project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.'s permanent helicopter base in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

For context, last month Troy announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43101" or "Technical Report") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. The Technical Report's Effective Date is June 30, 2025 and it can be found on SEDAR+ and on corporate web site www.troyminerals.com.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed Design phase of its Dallas-Fort Worth rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing hub. The engineering, procurement and construction management work is being led by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Keep reading...Show less
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport


Keep reading...Show less
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.

Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica processing are emerging as one of the most powerful levers of value creation in the energy transition. While quartz is abundant in nature, producing HPQ silica has historically depended on energy-intensive, chemical-heavy methods — until recently.

Breakthroughs in cleaner, more efficient refining are reshaping how HPQ silica is produced, cutting costs, shrinking carbon footprints and creating a technology-driven industry from what was once viewed as a commodity.