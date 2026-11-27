Approximately 300 scholarships will be awarded over the next four years to help reduce financial barriers to university education
Today the Université du Québec à Rimouski, the Fondation de l'UQAR and the Telus Friendly Future Foundation announced a $1 million collaboration to support the success of university students in eastern Quebec and the Chaudière-Appalaches region. This initiative is part of the Telus Student Bursary program and will award approximately 300 bursaries ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 over the next four years. Each year, the funds will help up to 75 undergraduate students of limited financial means who choose to attend UQAR and commit to helping their community at the same time.
"Quebec's regions are brimming with talented young people who want to contribute to their community," said Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice President, Quebec, Telus. "But they are facing more obstacles than ever, including an unstable economy, inflation, the housing crisis and a rapidly evolving labour market. With these bursaries, we want to lend a helping hand to those who are already involved in their communities and help them pursue an education, achieve their ambitions and continue to contribute to their region. Having studied at UQAR myself, I know the calibre of the training students receive there and the important role this university plays in developing local talent and communities. It's part of how the Telus Friendly Future Foundation is enhancing the lives of Canadians nationwide, by making sure young people in every region have a real chance at pursuing a post-secondary education."
François Deschênes, president of the Université du Québec à Rimouski, remarked, "Access to a university education is at the heart of UQAR's mission. The collaboration announced today will allow dozens of students to embark on a post-secondary journey at UQAR while being involved in their community during their studies. With the majority of graduates settling in the area where they studied to pursue their careers, this is a win for the entire region served by the university."
"The UQAR Foundation is proud to contribute, with its partners, to building a better future by promoting access to formal education, student success, and community involvement. We warmly thank the Telus Friendly Future Foundation for this major collaboration and for its commitment to the FUQAR, UQAR, and the next generation," emphasizes the Director General of the FUQAR, Josée Fortin.
Helping youth in outlying regions succeed
The bursaries will be awarded to students aged 17 to 29 who have been accepted into or are already enrolled in an undergraduate program at UQAR, who require financial support and are Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Indigenous individuals. Students from remote regions as well as those enrolled in a field of study with high social impact, such as education, health, and humanities and social sciences, will be prioritized. Each bursary is renewable for a maximum period of four years, subject to a new application each year. Bursary recipients commit to delivering a social impact initiative in their community during the course of their studies.
Beyond financial aid, recipients gain access to comprehensive wraparound support including free or discounted TELUS Mobility for Good plans, mental health services through TELUS Health Student Support and professional development opportunities.
Since the launch of the Telus Student Bursary program in 2023, the Telus Friendly Future Foundation has awarded approximately $9 million to students across the country. This new collaboration with the Université du Québec à Rimouski and the Fondation UQAR will extend this impact directly to eastern Quebec and the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
To learn more about the Telus Student Bursary program, visit friendlyfuture.com/bursary, and for the Telus-UQAR bursary, visit uqar.ca/bourses-telus-uqar.
About the Fondation de l'UQAR
For 50 years, the Fondation de l'UQAR has contributed significantly to the development, reputation and longevity of UQAR. Thanks to the strong ties it builds with its partners and donors, it is recognized today as a leading ally of a university committed to the world. As such, it supports innovative teaching, research, infrastructure and development projects that are beneficial for both UQAR and for the regions in which it operates.
About the Telus Friendly Future Foundation
The Telus Friendly Future Foundation is driven by the conviction that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential.
As a Canadian registered charity and part of a larger global movement, we're turning that belief into action. Since 2005, the Foundation and Telus Community Boards have contributed $150 million in funding to over 11,000 charitable initiatives in Canada and around the world, helping to make the future friendly for millions of youth. In Canada, we have provided $140M in grants, and since launch of the Telus Student Bursary program in 2023, we have also awarded 2,000 bursaries and counting, worth over $9 million, to deserving students nationwide, helping to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a post-secondary education will get one.
Every year, we empower underserved youth, helping them build the skills, confidence, and lasting sense of belonging they need to thrive by funding over 500 grassroots charities and awarding over 500 bursaries. In 2025 alone, our Canadian impact exceeded $10 million in grants and Telus Student Bursaries, directly supporting critical youth-focused health and education programs and empowering the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.
For more information on the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, please visit friendlyfuture.com or follow @FriendlyFutureFoundation on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About the Université du Québec à Rimouski
Rooted in its communities, UQAR offers accessible, high-quality education to more than 6,800 students in a variety of disciplines at all levels of study. In addition to its campuses in Lévis and Rimouski and its satellite campuses in Baie-Comeau and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, UQAR is present in Saint-Georges, Thetford, the KRTB (Kamouraska, Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata and Les Basques) region and Matane. It stands out for the relevant work performed by its research teams in its four areas of excellence: marine and coastal sciences, rurality and maritimity, nordicity, and prevention and inclusion in social practices and health, as well as in many disciplines in natural sciences and engineering, humanities and social sciences, and education.
For more information, please contact:
Camille Grenier
Telus Media Relations
camille.grenier@telus.com
Jean-François Bouchard
UQAR Communications Department
jean-francois_bouchard@uqar.ca
SOURCE Telus Friendly Future Foundation
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