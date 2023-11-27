Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

When Will Silver Go Up?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

(TheNewswire)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

November 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - On November 20, 2023 Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (OTC:PNXLF) announced accelerated exploration plans for 2024 , following a $90 million (in ARS equivalent) financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

LIT is exploring a number of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina with a goal of advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector.

"The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project , with a goal of assessing its lithium resource potential shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway," stated LIT in the November 20, 2023 PR.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Stellantis deal gives Argentina Lithium the financial resources to accelerate the development of its lithium assets, while providing Stellantis with up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium per annum, for a 7-year period if LIT becomes a lithium producer.

Stellantis has a track record of making savvy upstream investments.

On August 17, 2023 Stellantis announced a $100 million investment in CTR to advance the development of a geothermal lithium project in California.


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium's VP of Exploration, Miles Rideout , has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years. Fluent in English and Spanish, he has a track record in mine permitting, financing, construction, and operations, participating in the discovery of multiple world-class deposits.

" Our 2023 field work focused on drilling Rincon West and was extremely successful in identifying lithium-rich brines and advancing the project," stated Rideout. "At the same time, we assembled the large Antofalla North property package adjacent and to the north of Albemarle Corp's lithium project and now that we are funded [by the Stellantis deal] we will be as aggressive as possible to advance the project alongside Rincon West."

Antofalla North is undrilled, though it has been explored with geophysical techniques to 500 meters depth. LIT "hopes to delineate another major source of lithium in brines at Antofalla."


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium plans to complete 110 line-km of TEM geophysics at the Antofalla North Project covering approximately 16,620 hectares . The objective is to identify targets for drilling of "an initial 6 broadly spaced reconnaissance holes" totaling approximately 2,400 metres to test for lithium brines.

With positive results, LIT plans to follow this work with as many as 24 infill holes or approximately 7,200 m of drilling to fully test the property holdings.

Miles Rideout recently spoke with Red Cloud TV's Mark Bunting about the Argentina program, including the Antofalla North project.

"Ricon West is the area we've been drilling for about 18 months," Rideout told Bunting. "Next year, we'll complete another 12 exploration holes, and likely between four and six pump tests as well assessing the quality of the aquifer. With that work done, we'll move forward with completing an initial mineral resource estimate."

"Our second lead project is Antofalla North," continued Rideout. "Our properties there are adjacent to Albemarle Corporation - the world's second largest lithium producer. We will be drilling beside the Albemarle properties, in the same basin. It's a large project."

On November 20, 2023, Argentina voted to elect a new President, Javier Milei.

"The wider energy complex appears to be turning in Milei's favor," reported Forbes . "Argentina has the world's second-largest lithium reserves estimated to be in the region of 20 million tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey ."

"Domestic production of the metal that's desperately needed for the world's energy transition is ramping up, and might rise to as high as 120,000 t/year in 2024 (from a current level of around 60,000 t/year)".

LIT is part of the Grosso Group, which has a vast network of local and regional contacts in Argentina. The Grosso Group has formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy and Vale.

Argentina Lithium is currently awaiting the issuance of environmental permits at Antofalla which will allow work to begin.  LIT "does not foresee any issues with its applications."

"We have cleared the biggest hurdle for any junior today , which is having financing secured for all the planned exploration activity , to the tune of up to fifteen million dollars (US) next year alone if we complete all of our plans," stated Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium.

"In fact, the Stellantis funding is expected to carry us through exploration drilling to potential resource definition and initial engineering study stages at Rincon West and Antofalla North ," continued Cacos, "allowing us to build value with minimal dilution for our investors."

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its accelerated exploration plans for 2024, following the major financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., (" Stellantis ") as reported on September 27 th 2023 . The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project, with a goal of bringing it to a resource delineation stage shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11 th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements with local vendors to earn a 100% interest in two new mining concessions on salars in northwestern Argentina . The Don Fermin property option (" Don Fermin ") adds 1456 hectares to the Company's holdings at Salar de Rincon, bringing the total Rincon West Project area to 5198.8 hectares. The Lexi-30 property option (" Lexi ") adds 789 hectares to the Company's Antofalla North Project, increasing the holdings controlled by the Company to 16,619.5 hectares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a media services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Market One Media Group (" Market One "). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Market One's engagement is for a term of six months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The company will pay Market One a fee of $160,000 plus GST for the services provided. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-market-one-media-group-for-marketing-contract-301970640.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Resource Stock Digest (" RSD "), of 1020 Dyer Creek Place, Round Rock, Texas pursuant to which, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Corporation in accordance with Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr Robin Borley has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. NextSource is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr Johnny Velloza as Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis

Mr. Velloza has a wealth of technical and operating experience in the mining industry spanning 30 years during which he managed operational optimisation processes and large capital expansions across a range of commodities and in many jurisdictions. Mr. Velloza was previously Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and CEO of Chemaf. Prior to this, he was with BHP Western Australia Iron Ore where, from 2013 to 2015, he was General Manager at Mining Area C, the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, leading a number of successful operational efficiency programs. He also acted as a Senior Exploration Manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP from 2011-2013, Operations Manager at AngloGold Ashanti from 2009-2010 and held numerous managerial positions at De Beers from 2001-2009. Mr Velloza holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from The University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of South Africa.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL, TSX-V:BHLI, OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that at the AGM held yesterday, all resolutions were passed

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its operations, which is available on the Company's website at the link below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its pending application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants ") will be revised (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 10, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

39,739,569

10.17%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

39,739,569

10.17%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

6.03%

6.03%

Li Equities Investments LP

4.15%

4.15%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

As of November 20, 2023, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 23,535,515 and 16,204,054 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 10.17% based on 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

21/11/2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808429/bradda-head-lithium-ltd-announces-holdings-in-company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Secures Exploration Permit for Cluff Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT " PHASE 2 DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW LITHIUM-BEARING PEGMATITE ZONES AT SAN DOMINGO" OF 13 NOVEMBER 2023.

· In figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest - one of the captions in the image read 5.27m at 5.27%, but should read 5.27m at 0.51%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Energy Investing

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sierra Metals Takes the Lead with Gain of Nearly 40 Percent

×