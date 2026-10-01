The Small Cap Showcase Highlights 8 Public Companies at Their Investor Conference Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / The Small Cap Showcase today will host eight micro and small cap public companies and a select audience of institutional and other qualified investors in New York City for a full day of company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking.

The investor focused conference provides meaningful access to executive management teams and differentiated small cap investment opportunities. Presenting companies will discuss their business strategies, growth opportunities, recent developments, and outlook, while also meeting with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

The conference will also feature a lunch presentation by Robert Heim, Co-Chair of the White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP, on "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market."

How to View Presentations

Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.

In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.

How to View Presentations

Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.

In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.

Presentation Schedule October 1 2026

All times are Eastern Time. Presentation times are subject to change.

Time

Company or Speaker

Exchange: Ticker

Webcast

10:00 AM

First Phosphate Corp.

NASDAQ:PHOS

View Presentation

10:30 AM

Cerrado Gold

OTCQX:CRDOF

View Presentation

11:00 AM

Coiled Therapeutics

AIM:COIL; OTCQB:COTXF

View Presentation

11:30 AM

Decoy Therapeutics

NASDAQ:DCOY

View Presentation

12:45 PM

Robert Heim: "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market"

 View Presentation

1:30 PM

Firefly Neuroscience

NASDAQ:AIFF

View Presentation

2:00 PM

Eco Wave Power

NASDAQ:WAVE

View Presentation

2:30 PM

Sparta Commercial Services

OTCQB:SRCO

View Presentation

3:00 PM

ACCESS Newswire

NYSE:ACCS

 View Presentation

About The Small Cap Showcase

The Small Cap Showcase is an investor-run conference connecting micro and small cap public companies with institutional investors, family offices, and other qualified investment professionals. With an emphasis on quality over quantity, the conference offers company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking designed to provide meaningful access to engaged investors seeking differentiated small cap ideas.

For More Information

Email: info@smallcapshowcase.com
Website: www.smallcapshowcase.com

SOURCE: The Small Cap Showcase



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