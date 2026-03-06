The Show Never Stops in WWE® 2K26 King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition Available Now Worldwide

Franchise evolution marked by improvements and additions to every game mode, four new match types, biggest roster ever, interactive environments, updated storylines, expanded customization features, and more
Today, 2K announced King of Kings Edition , Attitude Era Edition , and Monday Night War Edition of WWE® 2K26 , the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, are available now for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ 2, and PC via Steam. The Standard Edition , featuring cover star and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, will be available on Friday, March 13, 2026.
"Our team has managed to outdo themselves once again, with additions and improvements to every single game mode in WWE 2K26 ," said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. "We're confident players will appreciate the evolution of the franchise, and we look forward to seeing their imaginations brought to life as they dig into the game."
WWE 2K26 features several updates and improvements to existing features throughout the game:
- 2K Showcase: Punked - CM Punk's Personal Journey : CM Punk jumps through time to relive incredible moments from his career. Narrated by "The Best in the World" himself, players will step into the boots of one of the most influential and subversive Superstars in WWE history for a very personal journey, blending authentic career milestones with alternate-history twists, and fantasy "What if?" match scenarios. For those who want to jump straight to the rewards, the Showcase Gauntlet looks to push players to their limits as they face off against all Showcase opponents, one after another! Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- Best in the World Roster of 400+ : WWE 2K26 boasts a roster of over 400 playable characters; The biggest in franchise history. A combination of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Legends, and WWE Hall of Famers, the massive roster features "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Stephanie Vaquer, Trish Stratus, John Cena, The Rock, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky, Oba Femi, Andre the Giant, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Eddie Guerrero, Liv Morgan, Bret "Hitman" Hart, returning stars and new additions including AJ Lee, Ricky Saints, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, Myles Borne, Rey Fénix, Rusev, Blake Monroe, and many more;
- Four New Match Types, Offensive Tools, and Gameplay Upgrades : Four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell and Dumpster Matches have arrived. New usable offensive objects including stackable tables, shopping carts and thumbtacks, and larger interactive environments offer new but familiar ways to punish opponents. Intergender Matches are available across core game modes. A revamp of the Reversals and Stamina system adds a layer of strategy and upgraded physics interactions make the action feel more dynamic and dangerous. Interactive entrances and the addition of Booker T and Wade Barrett to the commentary team further refine the audiovisual presentation. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- Creation Suite - 2X the CAS and Image Slots, Body Morphing, and Two-Tone Hair : The best-in-class customization mode now offers 200 Create-A-Superstar save slots, doubling the existing count in response to community demand. Community Creations now features a doubled image capacity of 2,000, deeper body and face morphing tools, and two-tone hair color blending, giving players unprecedented freedom to craft the Superstars, arenas, and other creations of their dreams. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- MyGM - More Shows, More Superstars Per Match : New Intergender Matches, 5, 6, and 8-man matches, plus support for more match types than ever before, vastly increase the number of possible matches and outcomes. More shows per season pose new management challenges in 2K's strategic brand management simulation mode. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- MyRISE - New Theme, Increased Replay Value : In MyRISE, players choose a Men's or Women's Division storyline to take on the role of The Archetype, a Superstar returning to WWE after a two-year absence. What should be a triumphant comeback quickly unravels, as players suffer a crushing defeat at the hands of one of Paul Heyman's champions, Bron Breakker and Jordynne Grace. MyRISE challenges players to make important choices and decide what kind of Superstar they want to become, and if they will fight their way back to the top with honor, or turn their back on the WWE Universe, embracing deception to reclaim championship glory. Players can now keep playing even after the main stories are complete, with more unlockable content and achievements to earn for increased replayability. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- Universe - The Draft is Here : In WWE 2K's popular sandbox mode, where players control feuds, storylines, and match outcomes, several new additions add to the customization and control players experience as they build their own WWE Universe. After years of community requests, the WWE Draft makes its debut, allowing players to trade Superstars between their different show rosters over an entire week. Players can also create, edit, or remove drafts from their Universe, mixing things up and keeping the action fresh and exciting. Other new introductions include new Universe Creation Wizard, Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash-ins, and additional Promo types. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- The Island - New Storyline and Environment, Available on All Platforms : 2K's WWE-themed world is now bigger and more social than ever, and available for the first time on PC. In The Island's new storyline, Roman Reigns is no longer the top dog. Three Orders, each with a distinct identity and methodology, are now vying for control: The Order of Tradition, led by Cody Rhodes, The Order of Shadows led by Rhea Ripley, and the Order of Anarchy led by CM Punk. Players must choose which Order to join, which will influence their viewpoint as the story unfolds. The new Scrapyard Brawl environment, fresh Towers, new shops and branded gear, an expanded MySUPERSTAR builder with face-photo importing, plus upgraded quests, complete with Superstar voiceovers, cutscenes and dialogue screens, enhance the immersive experience. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- MyFACTION - Chemistry is Key : The collectible card-battle mode is back with new intergender lineups and the new Quick Swap match type, which evokes fast-paced fighting game action as players can instantly swap between members of their faction in matches that can only be won via knockout. Players collect new card designs and boost their performance with the new Faction Chemistry and run-in support. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes. Check out the Ringside Report here ;
- Ringside Passes - DLC Gets an Upgrade with More Post-Launch Content Than Ever Before, Plus Franchise Debut of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide : The all-new Ringside Pass offers players additional incentive to play, earning XP across all game modes, excluding online lobbies. 120 total rewards across 40 free tiers and 40 premium tiers will be available, with players who can reach tier 40 of the Ringside Pass Premium Season able to unlock Superstars, cosmetic and customization items, VC, MyFACTION and The Island content, and more. The Ringside Pass Premium replaces the previous DLC model, rewarding players with all-new playable characters unavailable on the base game roster, including current Superstars, Legends, Personas, and some unexpected names. Six Ringside Pass Seasons are planned to roll out throughout the year, with Ringside Pass Season 1 available at launch and featuring a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide theme, including new playable Superstars El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, and Lady Flammer on the premium tier, plus unlockable Superstars and Legends, previously available in the WWE 2K Supercharger, on the free tier. Future Seasons of Ringside Pass Premium will introduce Superstars including Brie Bella, Royce Keys, Matt Cardona, Bam Bam Bigelow, Demolition, Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson, Lady Shani, Pagano, and more. Check out the Ringside Report here .
New Motion-Based Nintendo Switch 2 Features
WWE 2K26 on Nintendo Switch 2 will offer several additional features made possible through Nintendo Switch 2's unique hardware, including touchscreen and mouse support, GameShare and GameChat, support for single Joy-Con gameplay, and the ability to use mouse controls in Creation Suite for face and body painting. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will also support Image Uploader and cross-platform Community Creations.
WWE 2K26 Editions
WWE 2K26 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition , King of Kings Edition , Attitude Era Edition , and Monday Night War Edition :
- The Standard Edition will be available for $69.99;
- Pre-Order Bonus Offer: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition will receive the Joe Hendry Pack *, a bonus pack of content containing playable Superstar Joe Hendry, a Joe Hendry shirt cosmetic item, Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO card, and Joe Hendry Spin Island Emote. Players who pre-order any digital edition of WWE 2K26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will also receive the WWE 2K25 base game (digital).**
- King of Kings Edition will be available for $99.99. King of Kings Edition includes the Standard Edition , Joe Hendry Pack , Ringside Pass Premium Season 1, and 32,500 VC, plus the King of Kings Pack which includes playable Superstars Triple H ‘98 and Stephanie McMahon ‘00, and a "Triple H Signature Taunt" Emote for The Island. King of Kings Edition is available today – seven days ahead of Standard Edition ;
- Attitude Era Edition will be available for $129.99. In addition to all content included in the King of Kings Edition , Attitude Era Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-4, plus the Attitude Era Edition Pack , which features playable Superstars The Rock ‘99, Kane ‘98, and Chyna ‘97, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin "Rattlesnake" and The Rock "People's Champ" MyFACTION EVO cards, the Raw is War ‘98 Arena, and Undertaker "Thumb Across the Neck" and Shawn Michaels "DX Crotch Chop" Emotes for The Island. The Superstar Mega-Boost is also included, which grants 200 MySUPERSTAR attribute points for MyRISE plus 100,000 VC. Attitude Era Edition is available today – seven days ahead of Standard Edition ;
- Monday Night War Edition will be available for $149.99. In addition to all content included in the Attitude Era Edition , Monday Night War Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-6, plus the Monday Night War Edition Pack , which features playable Superstars Shawn Michaels DX, Macho Man Randy Savage ‘98, Rowdy Roddy Piper ‘98, the WCW Thunder ‘98 Arena, and a Diamond Dallas Page "Bang!" Emote for The Island. Monday Night War Edition also grants entitlement for the WrestleMania 42 Pack , which includes the WrestleMania 42 Arena and three WrestleMania 42 Superstar Persona Cards to be automatically entitled post-launch.*** Monday Night War Edition is available today – seven days ahead of Standard Edition ;
