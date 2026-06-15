The Shift to Digital Credentials Accelerates: OneSpan Launches Early Access at Identiverse

OneSpan helps organizations unlock the value of digital credentials for customer onboarding and authentication
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) will showcase its latest innovations in digital identity and authentication at Identiverse 2026, June 15–17 in Las Vegas (Booth #827), including an early-access release of its digital credentials solution, designed to simplify the way organizations issue, manage, and verify identities across digital wallets.
As digital identity wallets rapidly gain traction, fueled by regulatory momentum such as eIDAS 2.0 and rising demand for more secure, user-friendly identity experiences, organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize their user onboarding and authentication processes. The timeline is accelerating: EU member states must make digital identity wallets available by December 2026, and by December 2027, banks and other relying parties must support them for user onboarding and authentication.
At Identiverse, OneSpan will demonstrate how organizations can move beyond fragmented approaches and adopt digital credentials in a scalable, practical way without the complexity of integrating multiple wallets, standards, and trust frameworks.
"Digital credentials represent a fundamental shift in how identity is established and reused across digital interactions," said Ashish Jain, Chief Technology Officer at OneSpan. "Organizations need a practical way to adopt these technologies without navigating the complexity of multiple wallets, standards, and trust frameworks. OneSpan is helping customers bridge today's authentication infrastructure with tomorrow's credential-based identity ecosystem."
Digital credentials enable a trusted, reusable identity that can be securely shared across services, reducing reliance on traditional verification methods such as document uploads and selfies, which continue to introduce friction and growing exposure to fraud, including AI-driven attacks. By simplifying how organizations connect to a fragmented digital wallet ecosystem, OneSpan enables the secure issuance and verification of digital credentials across multiple wallets through a single integration layer, making adoption more practical, scalable, and ready for real-world deployment.
Digital credentials are becoming a foundational component of the future identity ecosystem, where trust is portable and reusable across digital interactions. Realizing this future depends on making adoption practical today. By combining digital credentials with existing authentication methods, MFA, and passkeys, OneSpan enables organizations to introduce credential-based experiences without disrupting current user journeys while building toward a credential-first future.
Attendees visiting Booth #827 will see live demonstrations of how digital credentials can be seamlessly integrated into onboarding, authentication, and other high-value customer journeys, unlocking new efficiencies and business opportunities.
As part of this showcase, OneSpan is inviting organizations to sign up for early access to its upcoming digital credentials solution. Participants will gain early insight into how to prepare for the shift to wallet-based identity ahead of general availability in the coming weeks.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, availability, and benefits of OneSpan's digital credentials solution, the anticipated timing of its general availability, and the expected evolution and adoption of digital credentials and identity technologies. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.OneSpan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to "OneSpan", "Company", "we", "our", and "us" refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com . You can also follow @OneSpan on X or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615156762/en/
Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com