In line with BLANCOZONE's solidarity with global efforts to protect the planet on which we live, Puzzles & Survival, a post-apocalyptic Match-3 mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES is playing host to a timed event known as "Ocean Defense." The debut of this event on the smash-hit, match-three, 4X mobile strategy game on June 7 th will coincide with World Oceans Day, an international event oriented towards fostering public interest in the sustained management of one of our most precious natural resources. Furthermore, an all-new commercial for this event is also available globally.

This event will place human activities such as overfishing and ocean dumping at the forefront, with a horrifying mutation of marine habitats forcing survivors to rally against mutated ocean creatures. Moreover, the hefty rewards awaiting those who manage to protect our homeland, including an ocean-themed sanctuary skin, will only further drive the determination of those otherwise doomed to either death or a life lived in purgatory.

In the meantime, as a precursor to this event, players can redeem the gift code "pnsocean" to attain some free supplies or else download the game via the link below. Spread the word and join Puzzles & Survival's bid to save our oceans now!

Download: https://pse.is/pnsocean

Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-puzzles--survival-x-discovery-channel-world-oceans-day-themed-commercial-is-now-live-301562465.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Darewise Entertainment and Concept Art House Announce Life Beyond Partnership

NFT publisher Concept Art House will design a special NFT called DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet) with in-game utility for the Play & Earn MMO Life Beyond

Darewise Entertainment a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and founded by veterans of the AAA video game development, has partnered with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art to create an NFT collection with powerful in-game utility for Life Beyond .  Named DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet), the unique NFT will provide exclusive owner benefits inside and outside of the game.

Star Atlas and iBUYPOWER Partner to Onboard Gamers to the Metaverse

The leading Solana Metaverse and leading gaming hardware provider partner on custom PC products, unique giveaways and events

- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced its partnership with iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of custom gaming PCs, and now the official computer hardware provider of Star Atlas. This is the first step in a long-term relationship to onboard new gamers to the metaverse.

Mrs Wordsmith Launches Word Tag in a Fierce Move to Revolutionize Digital Learning

The Award-Winning Play-to-Learn Company Brings Literacy-Boosting Video Game to Younger Generations Who Thrive in Digital-First Environments

Mrs Wordsmith the award-winning play-to-learn company proudly launches Word Tag : an adventure-filled video game that uses missions, rewards, and hilarious character narratives to help kids ages 7-13 boost their vocabulary and learn up to 1,000 new words each year! With only 15 minutes of daily gameplay, kids will add 3 new words to their vocabulary, helping them achieve academic excellence from reading and writing to comprehension exams!

Hadean and PIXELYNX Team Up to Build Its Music Metaverse Game, ELYNXIR

Hadean will help scale ELYNXIR, the world's first music metaverse™ unveiled by PIXELYNX last month. With renowned electronic music producers and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin as co-founders, PIXELYNX is creating a new virtual gaming platform, ELYNXIR, in which people will be able to attend virtual concerts, unlock unique playable NFTs and socialiseplay within customised ecosystems designed by music artists.

Gaming Innovation Group signs a head of terms agreement with Crab Sports in Maryland

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a head of terms agreement with US based sports betting brand, Crab Sports, to provide its award winning Platform and Sportsbook solution in Maryland . This is the first deal in the US for the new and greatly expanded offering of GiG and Sportnco, and provides an example of the exciting potential of the combined product offering.

Powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, this turnkey solution includes the technical platform, CMS and the recently acquired Sportnco Sportsbook, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

TECHNICOLOR GAMES SOLIDIFIES ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE VIDEO GAMES MARKET WITH NEW LEADERSHIP AND BUSINESS LINES

- Technicolor Creative Studios, leaders in the digital entertainment space have announced the expansion of their Games business, Technicolor Games with investment in talent, technology and several new service lines accelerating the growth of the global studio.

