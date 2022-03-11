Resource News Investing News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) executes non-binding LOI to acquire mortgage payment platform company

Hank Payments Corp. (HANK) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a U.S. based mortgage payment platform provider. The target company has been curating mortgage payments for over 20 years through a network of over 1,500 mortgage brokers. Jeff Guthrie, President and COO of Hank Payments sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) provides additional updates from the ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has prepared a video with additional details from the ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the results with Shoran Devi. The company plans to continue exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Skyes on the Importance of Drill Hole AK22-11 and Continuing Drilling to the Southeast

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Skyes on the Importance of Drill Hole AK22-11 and Continuing Drilling to the Southeast

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing additional details from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The video (see link below) discusses:

Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of the on-going 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include;

Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

GTI Resources Company Logo

Drilling At Thor ISR Uranium Project On Track To Finish Mid March

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has progressed well for the balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB). Two mud rotary drill rigs have made good progress, since restarting the campaign in early February, towards completion of the remaining ~60 holes of a planned 50,000‐foot (~15,000m) ~100‐hole maiden drill program at Thor. The drill rigs recommenced in February 2022 within the western extent of the project and worked back towards the eastern part of the project where drilling originally started during late 2021 (Figure2).

Ur-Energy Files S-K 1300 Initial Assessments for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has filed S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 9, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml. Both reports were prepared by Qualified Person, Western Water Consultants, Inc., dba WWC Engineering ("WWC

John Cash, Ur-Energy CEO, noted, "We are very pleased that WWC has confirmed the ongoing viability of the operating Lost Creek Project and Property. We are also proud to report that the Shirley Basin Project continues to show excellent potential as our second operating project. With these two properties, we stand ready to quickly ramp-up and supply a domestically produced, clean energy solution to our customers and America's communities."

Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Year End Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") has filed the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These filings also may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of the consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Company

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "We are encouraged by the dramatic increase in domestic and global support for nuclear power, as it is increasingly recognized as the only plausible solution to climate change. Ur-Energy is in the enviable position of being able to quickly ramp up and participate in an improving uranium market and, in addition, we could immediately deliver up to 284,000 pounds U3O8 into the Uranium Reserve Program, currently being established by the U.S. Department of Energy. On March 3, 2022, we had $44.7 million in cash, plus our ready to sell U.S. produced inventory, worth approximately $14.4 million at recent spot prices. Additionally, we continue to advance the construction of header house 2‑4 to expedite production when market signals allow us to ramp up at Lost Creek."

Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares are now eligible for settlements through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

"This eligibility will simplify the electronic settlement for US based investors and enhance the ability of these investors to participate in the Company's progress as uranium prices rapidly move towards incentive levels," said Chris Frostad, Purepoint's President & CEO. "This access helps increase the liquidity of our shares and expand our presence in the US capital markets."

Baselode Energy CEO and Director James Sykes

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes: Drills Turning at ACKIO Discovery youtu.be

3,000 Metre Drill Program Started on CanAlaska's High-Grade Manibridge Nickel Project

3,000 Metre Drill Program Started on CanAlaska's High-Grade Manibridge Nickel Project

Multiple Targets Within and Near Historical Mineralized Nickel Zone

CanAlaska Has Ongoing Uranium and Nickel Exploration Activity on Multiple Projects

