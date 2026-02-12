The Most Awarded Minivan Ever: Chrysler Pacifica Earns Consumer Guide Best Buy Award for 10th Consecutive Year

-

  • Consumer Guide Automotive's editorial team uses a rigorous evaluation process to identify vehicles worthy of a Best Buy award
  • Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling minivan, delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating system
  • Stow 'n Go Seating features second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor, maximizing cargo flexibility without the need to remove seats
  • Pacifica offers the most standard safety and security features in its class, including Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking and more
  • 2026 model-year enhancements for Pacifica include restructuring vehicle packages to increase customer choice, with eight-passenger seating available as a standalone option, popular S Appearance optional on both Select and Limited models and more customer-friendly optional packages
  • The Chrysler minivan lineup retained sales leadership in the United States in 2025
  • Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan ever, with more than 185 honors and industry accolades

Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling minivan, continues to reign as the most awarded minivan ever, earning a Consumer Guide Best Buy award for the 10th consecutive year.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors use objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

Consumer Guide editors highlight the Pacifica's excellent array of family-friendly convenience features, spacious cabin with upscale trimmings and on-road performance.

"While the other vehicles in this segment are worthy of consideration, none matches the Pacifica's quietness, ride quality or general premium feel," said Tom Appel, Consumer Guide editor. "Pacifica is the ultimate family road-trip vehicle, boasting a quiet and comfortable cabin, flexible storage options and surprising highway fuel economy."

"Earning a Consumer Guide Best Buy award for the 10th year in a row is a powerful validation of Chrysler's commitment to thoughtful design, safety and innovation for families," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our entire team and our vision for delivering vehicles that combine comfort, ingenious versatility and smart technology to everyday life. We're proud of this recognition and remain committed to continue raising the bar for our customers." 

The 2026 Consumer Guide Best Buy honor is the latest of more than 185 accolades for Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling minivan, since its introduction for the 2017 model year. The honor reinforces Chrysler Pacifica's position as the benchmark of family transportation innovation, comfort and capability.

The Chrysler minivan lineup retained sales leadership in the U.S. in 2025. More than 15 million Stellantis minivans have been sold globally since Chrysler invented the segment more than 40 years ago.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to stand out for its robust performance and family-focused engineering:

  • 2026 model-year enhancements for Pacifica include restructuring vehicle packages to increase customer choice, with eight-passenger seating available as a standalone option, popular S Appearance optional on both Select and Limited models, an optional wheel on Select models and streamlining of content included in the Uconnect Theater Group package
  • Pacifica features the most standard safety and security features in its class, including Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, ParkSense front and rear park assist system with stop and ParkView rear backup camera 
  • Drivers can keep watch on rear seats with the FamCAM interior camera that delivers a best-in-class, high-definition image and segment-exclusive features, including a view of rear-facing child-seat occupants, split-view display and unique zoom-to-seat feature 
  • Pacifica was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System, giving passengers access to their favorite shows, movies, streaming apps, unique vehicle features and Alexa
  • Segment-exclusive Stow 'n Go Seating features second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor, maximizing cargo flexibility without the need to remove seats
  • Pacifica delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, as well as the available Stow 'n Vac system 
  • Pacifica AWD system transfers torque between the front and rear wheels to help provide more traction when needed, allowing for tighter turns and greater control on loose surfaces
  • Chrysler Pacifica minivan's award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine is mated to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, with fuel economy of 28 mpg highway/22 combined/19 city for front-wheel drive models and 25 mpg highway/20 combined/17 city for all-wheel drive models

For more information on the Chrysler brand, visit Chrysler.com.

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler will introduce a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling and most awarded minivan – reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler Pacifica has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability, and efficiency. The lineup also includes the Chrysler Voyager, which offers a well-equipped, budget-friendly option for families seeking exceptional value.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler
X (Twitter): www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-awarded-minivan-ever-chrysler-pacifica-earns-consumer-guide-best-buy-award-for-10th-consecutive-year-302686770.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

stellantis-nvstlanyse-stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Related News

rare-earth-investing

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

nickel-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

gold-investing

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

gold-investing

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

energy-investing

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin