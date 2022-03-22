Heavy cannon gunner, Letty, is now open to play in Nexon's popular MMORPG Vindictus making her the 20th hero to enter the game. She's a former cadet of the Lyon Navy and despite her looks, is obsessed with flames, destruction and thrills. Her heavy cannon, Cradie, keeps her company as she goes from battle to battle causing massive explosions. Exclusive Weapon Cradie, Letty's personal heavy cannon, deals massive ...

