Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Gummy Project  (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

"Hy-Vee is a great fit for The Gummy Project, being employee-owned and community-driven. There was an immediate connection around our "better-for-you" products and our mission centered around sustainability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, President and CEO at GUMY.

Products from GUMY are anticipated to be in the candy aisles in more than 150 Hy-Vee stores later this year after being approved as a vendor on September 2, 2022. GUMY's U.S. expansion plans were accelerated after being selected as one of the most innovative new products at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, Illinois earlier this year.

"Hy-Vee is a modern, relevant and engaging brand. We are absolutely thrilled to establish this partnership and excited about our entry into the U.S. market," said Anthony Gindin, CMO at GUMY. "We were lucky to have pitched to Hy-Vee on the Innovation stage in Chicago and it feels great to have made such an immediate connection around values that are important to both entities - bettering one's health, focusing on sustainability and improving the environment."

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $12 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 80,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136302

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

  • Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are expected to be ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.
  • The Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees will use fully recyclable packaging for the US market.
  • The Company is currently in advanced discussions with US based luxury hotel chains, national US supermarket chains and major US airlines to carry Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second production run has commenced for the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in preparation for a strategic expansion into the US market.

"Our accelerated US expansion was created by high interest and demand after the Company's exposure at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this year where we were selected as one of the most innovative new products," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Following the tremendous success we've had in Canada so far, we feel the company is ready to expand into the US market and we have the utmost confidence in our products, our team and our mandate to support endangered keystone species. Our entry into the lucrative US market is the right strategy at the right time, with a focus on US luxury hotels, supermarket chains and major airlines."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor relations website at https:shopgummies.compagesinvestors.

The investor relations website features excellent functionality and streamlined access to essential investor information, including recent company press releases, sector information and more.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces That Its Gummies Land on North America's Largest Passenger Ferry Line

The Gummy Project Announces That Its Gummies Land on North America's Largest Passenger Ferry Line

  • The Ferry line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world carrying millions of passengers and vehicles each year.
  • The Ferry line to provide high traffic opportunities on board to grow brand awareness while forming strong consumer connections.

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be rolling out on North America's largest passenger ferry line later this summer.

"Our multi-channel sales strategy is designed to build significant brand awareness and connection with our purpose-driven mandate through highly strategic partnerships, such as this one, our Flair Airlines partnership along with Bard on the Beach - all supported by a growing retail presence and online ecommerce availability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Having our product available on this ferry line puts our gummies and purpose-driven mandate in front of millions of people each year allowing us to engage consumers and drive revenue growth while aligning the brand and our great tasting gummies with people in the community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Secures Additional Repeat Order from Existing Customer Flair Airlines

The Gummy Project Secures Additional Repeat Order from Existing Customer Flair Airlines

  • The Company had previously announced its first repeat order with existing customer Bard on the Beach.
  • Partnership with Flair rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights.
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received a repeat order from its existing customer Flair Airlines ("Flair").

"We are very pleased to receive our second repeat order from an existing customer. We view this as another vote of confidence that our customers are very much enjoying our gummies and strongly embracing our mandate to support endangered keystone species," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of The Company. "We look forward to building upon the momentum that the Company has created as we continue to accelerate revenue generation and brand awareness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received its first repeat order from its existing customer Bard on The Beach ("Bard").

"We're thrilled to receive our first repeat order for our Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees from the local community jewel that is Bard. We view this as an indication that the local community strongly embraces our mandate to support endangered keystone species and very much enjoys our delicious gummies," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New MEASURE-AD Analyses Evaluate Clinical, Psychosocial and Economic Burdens in Atopic Dermatitis Patients

  • MEASURE-AD was a real-world study of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients across 28 countries designed to assess the multidimensional burdens that diagnosed patients face 1-3
  • Additional findings show that lower clinical burden and work impairment had a positive association with quality of life and lower disease severity scores 1
  • Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, impacts up to an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of children globally and causes significant physical, psychological and economic impact 4-7

An analysis from ABBVie's (NYSE: ABBV) three-year, 28-country MEASURE-AD study revealed that people living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (an immune-mediated skin disease) who are not receiving systemic therapy had greater clinical, psychosocial and economic burdens compared to those receiving systemic therapy. 1 A separate analysis from the MEASURE-AD study demonstrated that better quality of life – as measured by Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores – and lower disease severity scores were associated with lower clinical burden and work impairment. 2 Results from the MEASURE-AD subanalyses were featured at the 31 st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Hybrid Congress onsite in Milan and online from September 7-10 as a poster and an oral presentation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Present Data From its Robust Migraine Portfolio at the Migraine Trust International Symposium 2022

--Results from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine will be showcased as an oral presentation

--Breadth of research underscores AbbVie's leadership and commitment to people living with migraine

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trodelvy® Significantly Improved Overall Survival in Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients in TROPiCS-02 Study

-- 3.2 Month Survival Benefit Demonstrated in Patients who had Already Received Prior Endocrine-based Therapy and at Least Two Prior Chemotherapies --

-- Trodelvy Now Shows a Survival Benefit in both Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and Second-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT ESMO 2022

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress (ESMO) at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's clinical development team, will discuss the data being presented from the LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) CodeBreaK 200 confirmatory Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung cancer and data from the full Phase 1b expansion cohort of LUMAKRAS in combination with Vectibix ® (panitumumab) in colorectal cancer. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates 100 Million Syringes of JUVÉDERM®

JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers Continues Position as the World's Number One Chosen Dermal Filler Collection

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced its manufacturing facility in France has reached the milestone of producing and shipping 100 million syringes of JUVÉDERM ® products globally. 1 Since its launch in 2000, the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers has grown to where its products are now available in more than 110 territories worldwide and it remains the world's number one chosen dermal filler collection. 2,3 This remarkable achievement is a milestone years in the making, and further demonstrates the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers' dedication to patients and providers globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Employees to Relay Nearly 3,000 Miles Cross-Country Aspiring to Raise Over $1 Million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

More than 126 employees to ride in the company's annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride through towns and cities between the Oregon Coast and the New Jersey shore

Bristol Myers Squibb employees will embark on a cross-country bike ride from the coast of Oregon to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer by raising money to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research . In 2014, a group of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees were compelled to go beyond their day jobs to do more for those in the cancer community by cycling to raise money for cancer research in an event called Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C). Nine years later, C2C4C has become a sacred tradition at Bristol Myers Squibb with more than 760 Bristol Myers Squibb employees participating in and raising more than $9.83 million for cancer research to date. Today, the company is launching its 2022 ride, with a goal of raising over $1 million for cancer research for the V Foundation . The ride begins in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and concludes on October 3 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×