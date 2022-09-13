Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations
  • Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

Sobeys has more than 111 years of experience in the food retail business. As one of only two national grocery retailers in Canada, Sobeys serves the food shopping needs of Canadians with approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces. Sobey's retail network in British Columbia includes all Thrifty Foods and Safeway locations in the province.

"The initial feedback we've received from the Local Development Manager at Sobeys has been exceptional," stated Curtis Clarke, VP, sales & marketing at Deans dairy & specialty foods. "Through this listing at Sobeys we at Dean's are excited to help The Gummy Project reach an increasing number of consumers and draw awareness to their mandate of "Supporting endangered keystone species - one gummy at a time".

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

  • The Gummy Project feature will be aired on Sunday, September 11, 2022 during the 6pm PST broadcast.
  • Global News Hour at 6 is one of B.C.'s most watched nightly newscasts and is the flagship news broadcast at Global BC.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has been selected to be featured on Global News Hour's segment "This is BC" with Jay Durant during its flagship 6pm PST broadcast on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

"This is BC " with Jay Durant explores and uncovers the uplifting and unique stories of people, communities, places and business' in British Columbia and showcases the uniqueness of the province, the events that shape it and the people who live there. The segment airs during Global News Hour at 6pm PST on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays weekly.

The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project  (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

  • Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are expected to be ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.
  • The Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees will use fully recyclable packaging for the US market.
  • The Company is currently in advanced discussions with US based luxury hotel chains, national US supermarket chains and major US airlines to carry Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second production run has commenced for the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in preparation for a strategic expansion into the US market.

"Our accelerated US expansion was created by high interest and demand after the Company's exposure at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this year where we were selected as one of the most innovative new products," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Following the tremendous success we've had in Canada so far, we feel the company is ready to expand into the US market and we have the utmost confidence in our products, our team and our mandate to support endangered keystone species. Our entry into the lucrative US market is the right strategy at the right time, with a focus on US luxury hotels, supermarket chains and major airlines."

The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor relations website at https:shopgummies.compagesinvestors.

The investor relations website features excellent functionality and streamlined access to essential investor information, including recent company press releases, sector information and more.

The Gummy Project Announces That Its Gummies Land on North America's Largest Passenger Ferry Line

  • The Ferry line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world carrying millions of passengers and vehicles each year.
  • The Ferry line to provide high traffic opportunities on board to grow brand awareness while forming strong consumer connections.

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be rolling out on North America's largest passenger ferry line later this summer.

"Our multi-channel sales strategy is designed to build significant brand awareness and connection with our purpose-driven mandate through highly strategic partnerships, such as this one, our Flair Airlines partnership along with Bard on the Beach - all supported by a growing retail presence and online ecommerce availability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Having our product available on this ferry line puts our gummies and purpose-driven mandate in front of millions of people each year allowing us to engage consumers and drive revenue growth while aligning the brand and our great tasting gummies with people in the community."

Allergan Aesthetics and BOTOX® Cosmetic Reveal New 'See Yourself' Campaign Cast, Spotlighting 25 Real People and Their Stories

NEARLY 20,000 PEOPLE RESPONDED TO AN OPEN CASTING CALL FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED IN THE UPCOMING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NUMBER ONE SELLING PRODUCT OF ITS KIND

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is unveiling the 25 real patients of all forms, genders, ethnicities and backgrounds who were selected to participate in the latest iteration of the BOTOX ® Cosmetic ' See Yourself ' campaign. After receiving nearly 20,000 submissions to its first-ever open casting call, BOTOX ® Cosmetic, the #1 selling product of its kind 1 is creating a content series that captures inspiring and intimate accounts of people speaking candidly about how they see themselves and their motivation for being treated with BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Aptose Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Bernd R. Seizinger, M.D., Ph.D.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Bernd R. Seizinger, M.D., Ph.D., to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Aptose's Board of Directors now includes seven members with extensive experience across diverse disciplines in biotechnology and pharmaceutical development.

Dr. Seizinger is an accomplished executive leader with more than 25 years of industry experience in both U.S. and European biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and multiple financial advisory positions. He has held numerous senior executive and board positions including with Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he served as VP for oncology drug discovery and VP for corporate and academic alliances. He has served as CEO and President of German biopharmaceutical company GPC Biotech and CSO of Genome Therapeutics and is a Co-founder and currently serves as Executive Chairman/Interim CEO of CryptoMedix. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors for Oxford Biotherapeutics (U.K.) and serves in board positions for Aprea (Sweden), Oncolytics (Canada), Vaccibody (Norway), and BioInvent (Sweden). Prior to his corporate appointments, Dr Seizinger held senior faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital and was a Visiting Professor at Princeton University during his tenure at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Seizinger received his Ph.D. from Max-Planck-Institute of Psychiatry/Neurobiology and his M.D. from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at 4:55 a.m. ET on Thursday  Sept. 15, 2022. Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Aptose's New "G3" Formulation of Luxeptinib Boosts Bioavailability

Initial modeling predicts up to 18-fold improvement in plasma steady-state exposure –

Supports exploration of continuous dosing of G3 formulation –

LUMAKRAS® COMBINED WITH VECTIBIX® SHOWS CONFIRMED 30% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Phase 1b Results Demonstrate Encouraging Median Progression-Free Survival of 5.7 Months in Difficult-to-Treat Patient Population

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced updated data from its Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 study, one of the most comprehensive global clinical development programs in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC). These data show that combining LUMAKRAS ® LUMYKRAS ® (sotorasib) with Vectibix ® (panitumumab), Amgen's monoclonal anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (anti-EGFR) antibody, demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety. Overall, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 30% in patients with chemo-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). These data were presented today during an oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting in Paris, France .

LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS® DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OVER DOCETAXEL IN FIRST POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF A KRAS G12C INHIBITOR IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

At 1-Year, Progression-Free Survival was 25% for LUMAKRAS Versus 10% for Docetaxel

LUMAKRAS Met Key Secondary Endpoint of Objective Response Rate

