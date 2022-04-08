Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recoveryTelos Corporation ...

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)
Investors Affected: November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Telos Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=25773&from=1

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Investors Affected: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Astra Space Inc f/k/a Holicity Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25773&from=1

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Investors Affected: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Meta Platforms, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25773&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696765/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-TLS-ASTR-and-FB

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

FacebookFBMobile Investing
FB
International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Admission and Quotation

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Admission and Quotation

Description

International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger metals

Charger confirms massive sulphide targets at its Coates NickelCopper-PGE Project near Julimar

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to the drilling schedule for its 70-85% held2 Coates Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGE Project (“Coates Project”), located 65km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The Coates Project contains a mafic intrusive complex within the Jimperding Metamorphic Belt, which also hosts the world class, 17Moz PdEq Julimar - Gonneville nickel-copper-PGE Project3 owned by Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX: CHN) and located 28km NW of the Coates Project (Figure 1).