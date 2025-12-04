The Fight Before Christmas: Netflix Star Chase DeMoor vs. Andrew Tate to be Streamed Exclusively on Rumble Premium

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that the epic "MF Mania - The Fight Before Christmas," a Misfits Boxing match between Chase DeMoor and Andrew Tate, will be livestreamed exclusively on Rumble Premium on December 20, 2025. Produced by Misfits Boxing in Dubai, the fight will feature a world-famous influencer and former professional kickboxer in Tate, and Netflix Star, former professional football player, and boxer in DeMoor.

To watch the fight, viewers must purchase an annual subscription to Rumble Premium, an ad-free viewing experience with exclusive content and creator tools.

"This is an exciting event for Rumble Premium and is just another step in the expansion of our premium product offering," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "This match is just one of many investments we hope to make in featuring exclusive content on our platform. By expanding our premium content, we have a path to unlock the next phase of Rumble Premium's growth."

"MF Mania - The Fight Before Christmas is going to be an event for the ages!" said Mams Taylor, President of Misfits Boxing. "Exclusively live on Rumble Premium, this will be a Misfits Boxing extravaganza that could surpass anything we have done before, and is hopefully the start of many great things to come between the Misfits universe and Rumble.

"You can already feel the electricity around this event on Saturday, December 20 and our headline fight is an epic showdown as Andrew Tate steps into the ring to face the Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor," Taylor said. "You don't want to miss this one, so make sure you subscribe to Rumble Premium."

Tate is one of the highest-profile online influencers in the world, who also amassed a professional kickboxing record of 76-9-1, and a mixed martial arts record of 1-0. DeMoor played college and some professional football before racking up a boxing record of 9-3-1.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com

ABOUT MISFITS BOXING

Misfits Boxing is the world's leading crossover boxing promotion. Launched in 2022, the promotion has seen a rapid global success, staging over 20 events, around the world, to sell-out crowds and huge audiences watching at home. A pioneer in the crossover boxing space, Misfits Boxing continues to innovate as it delivers unrivaled action, drama and viral moments.

###


