Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Orpheus Uranium

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Orpheus Uranium Limited (ASX: ORP) (Orpheus or the Company) is pleased to announce that on-ground exploration activities have commenced within the Company’s Mt Douglas Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 & Figure 2).

Highlights

  • Geological reconnaissance and sampling have commenced at Mount Douglas (NT) targeting unconformity-style uranium mineralisation similar to other uranium deposits in the Pine Creek Orogen.
  • Initial focus on airborne and surface radiometric anomalies coincident with structures.
  • Localised gravity survey to be completed in collaboration with the NTGS/Geoscience Australia’s regional gravity survey planned for commencement in 2024.
  • Approval received from the Northern Territory Government for a Mining Management Plan (MMP) allowing Orpheus to undertake advance-stage exploration activities at Mt Douglas.

The exploration program will “ground truth” extensive anomalies within the project defined from historical airborne and surface radiometric surveys (see Figure 3). The program will include geological mapping and systematic rock chip sampling to identify zones of potential primary uranium mineralisation.

To date, observed outcropping minerology confirms uranium occurs in primary ore minerals that are mobilised (see Figure 4). As such, uranium mineralisation appears to be structurally controlled similar to unconformity style deposits, including those found in the nearby Rum Jungle Uranium Field, the site of Australia’s first large-scale uranium mine. This will provide targets for immediate drill testing.

Complementing on-ground field activities, Orpheus has collaborated with the Northern Territory Geological Survey (NTGS) to undertake a locally (500m) spaced helicopter-supported ground gravity survey over the project area. The survey will be run simultaneously with the regionally spaced Pine Creek ground gravity survey being conducted by the NTGS and targeted for completion by the end of the calendar year.

Results of the gravity survey will be combined with historic magnetic and radiometric datasets to refine target areas of interest. The primary output of this work will assist in identifying locally derived alteration zones that are associated with regional structures with potential to control uranium deposit formation.

The results of these preliminary programs will continue to develop an understanding of the geological setting of the project area. This will ultimately guide advanced-stage activities including trenching and/or drilling for which Orpheus’ has recently received government approval to undertake within nominated areas associated with these preliminary activities.

Commenting on the exploration program, Orpheus Chief Executive Officer Clint Dubieniecki commented:

“We are excited to commence on-ground activities within the Mt Douglas project. The project was acquired by Orpheus on the basis that the geology and historical radiometric data shows all the hallmarks of a large and high-grade unconformity-style uranium district, similar to the Rum Jungle (Pine Creek) or Ranger (Alligator Rivers) deposits. This work represents an important first step in delineating key structures and defining surface uranium mineralisation that will be prioritsed for drilling.”


Figure 1: Location map of uranium assets owned by Orpheus located in South Australia and Northern Territory (not to scale).

Figure 2: Mount Douglas Project


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Orpheus Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:orpresourcesuraniumuranium investing
The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy

Company Activity Update

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the final phase of its 2024 drilling campaign will commence in late October to drill and construct 3 hydrogeologic and water monitoring wells. Following completion of this work, GTI will be in a position to update the Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target for Lo Herma by year end as planned. A decision will then be made on commencing a Scoping Study to demonstrate the economic potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Growing graph and nuclear power station cooling tower.

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Uranium is an important fuel source for the nuclear energy industry, but many investors were shaken out of the market after many years of low uranium prices. With the rebound in 2024, many wonder if the commodity will once again reach its peak.

Driven by rising demand and massive supply disruptions, uranium prices shot up in 2007 from US$72 per pound at the start of the year to an all-time high of US$136.22 by early June. However, uranium prices didn’t last long above US$100 per pound, and the market value of the energy fuel was in the doldrums for more than a decade.

Prices began to climb again in 2021, and picked up speed in 2023. This rally led the uranium spot price to hit a major milestone in January 2024 when it broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time in 17 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

$1.1M Placement to Advance Lyndon Uranium Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a Placement to raise $1,112,500 (before costs) (“Placement”) by way of a two tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

High-Grade Uranium Interval of 1963ppm at Likuyu North at the Mkuju Uranium Project; Commencement of Initial ISR Work

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activity at the Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium ore on table.

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top uranium reserves is key.

Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs. Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), around 60 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.

Global uranium production totaled 57,651 metric tons (MT) of U3O8 in 2022, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Canada, Namibia, Australia and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

Springdale Continues to Build with Further Spectacular Diamond Drilling Assays

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Related News

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Tungsten Investing

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

Graphite Investing

Springdale Continues to Build with Further Spectacular Diamond Drilling Assays

gold investing

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Gold Investing

First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

×