Craft Beer and Spirits Made for Sharing: Terrapin, Montauk, Blue Point, SweetWater, Widmer Brothers, BrewDog and Breckenridge Have Something to Bring, Pour and Pair for Every Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving Guest
Through Giving Tuesday, Every Participating Pint at Tilray's U.S. Pubs and Tap Rooms Supports Veterans Through Shepherd's Men
Great food, good company and something exceptional to pour. This Thanksgiving, Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is bringing more flavor to the holiday table with a curated selection of craft beers and spirits from its iconic brands, including Terrapin, Montauk, Blue Point, SweetWater, Widmer Brothers, BrewDog and Breckenridge Distillery. From indulgent chocolate stouts and salted caramel porters to richly spiced winter ales, citrus-forward IPAs and Colorado-crafted whiskey, Tilray's craft beverage lineup offers something unexpected for every Thanksgiving table, Friendsgiving celebration and holiday host.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Tilray Beverages is also turning a season of gratitude into an opportunity to give back to those who have served our country. Through Giving Tuesday, December 1, seven of Tilray's craft beer brands are extending their partnership with Shepherd's Men, donating $1 from every qualifying beer sold at participating pubs and tap rooms across seven states. Proceeds will help fund the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which provides specialized care to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders living with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The initiative brings communities together in support of those who have sacrificed so much for others, making this holiday season an opportunity to express gratitude in a meaningful way.
Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer, Tilray Beverages, said, "Craft beer has always had the power to bring people and communities together, and there is no better time to celebrate than Thanksgiving. Our brands bring incredible flavor, craftsmanship and personality to the holiday table, but this season is about something bigger. Through our partnership with The Shepherd's Men, we are proud to stand behind those who have served our country and give our communities an opportunity to support the critical care they deserve."
The Thanksgiving Drinks Lineup: What to Bring, What to Pour and What to Pair
For the Chocolate Lover: Terrapin Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout
Who says dessert has to be served on a plate? Terrapin Beer Co.'s Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout (6.1% ABV) delivers rich chocolate character and a smooth, creamy finish. Pair it with chocolate pie, brownies or enjoy it as an indulgent after-dinner treat.
For the Salted Caramel Lovers: Montauk Salted Caramel Porter
A little sweet, a little salty and unmistakably seasonal. Montauk Brewing Co.'s Salted Caramel Porter (5.8% ABV) combines sweet caramel, roasted malt and a touch of sea salt. Smooth and balanced, it is a natural companion to pecan pie, caramel desserts and cozy autumn evenings.
For the Guest Who Loves a Dark Beer: Blue Point Dark Portal
Rich, smooth and full of character, Blue Point Brewing's Dark Portal (6.5% ABV) delivers a velvety dark malt experience that complements roasted meats, hearty sides and the Thanksgiving leftovers everyone looks forward to.
For the Winter Warmer Fan: SweetWater Festive Ale
The flavors of the holidays, brewed into a beer. SweetWater Brewing's Festive Ale (8.1% ABV) is a richly spiced winter warmer brewed with robust malt and finished with cinnamon and nutmeg. Enjoy it alongside seasonal desserts or during a cozy evening by the fire.
For the Craft Beer Adventurer: Widmer Brothers Brrr Red Ale
A winter classic with Pacific Northwest personality. Widmer Brothers' Brrr Red Ale (7.2% ABV) balances caramel and dark chocolate malt notes with distinctive hop bitterness, making it an unexpected pairing for roasted meats and savory holiday dishes.
For the Thanksgiving Turkey: BrewDog Elvis Juice
A bright, citrus-forward contrast to the rich flavors of Thanksgiving dinner, BrewDog's Elvis Juice (6.5% ABV) brings bold citrus zest and balanced hop character to the table. Sporting a fresh new look with the same unmistakable flavor, this iconic IPA pairs beautifully with turkey, stuffing and all the savory sides.
For the Whiskey Lover: Breckenridge Peach Whiskey
A taste of Colorado worth discovering. Breckenridge Distillery's Peach Whiskey (36% ABV) is crafted with locally sourced peaches from the orchards of Palisade, Colorado. Bright white peach and soft vanilla give way to a smooth finish with a sweet-tangy peach note. Serve it neat alongside peach cobbler or pecan pie, mix it into a seasonal cocktail or bring it as a distinctive host gift.
For the Effortless Host: Breckenridge Bottled Cocktails
Two timeless classics, one effortless pour. Breckenridge Distillery's Old Fashioned and Manhattan Bottled Cocktails are made with award-winning Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, delivering rich, balanced flavor and expert craftsmanship without the bar setup. Simply pour, garnish and serve as a sophisticated addition to the holiday festivities.
Where to Raise a Pint for Veterans Through Giving Tuesday
From Colorado and the Pacific Northwest to New York and Georgia, participating Tilray Beverages pubs and tap rooms are supporting Shepherd's Men through December 1, bringing local craft beer communities together behind a national cause.
Travis Ellis, co-founder of Shepherd's Men, said, "More than 1,000 veterans and first-responders have received life-saving treatment through the SHARE Military Initiative because people showed up for them, just as they always showed up for us, and a dollar from every pint will help fund critical care these heroes so richly deserve."
Participating beers and locations include:
- 10 Barrel Brewing – Pub Beer
- Boise, ID
- Bend, OR (East and West)
- Portland, OR
- Hop Valley Brewing – Dang Green IPA
- Eugene, OR
- Springfield, OR
- Breckenridge Brewery – Avalanche Amber Ale
- Breckenridge, CO
- Fort Collins, CO
- Littleton, CO
- BrewDog – Elvis Juice
- Cleveland, OH
- Canal Winchester, OH (DogTap Columbus)
- New Albany, OH
- Las Vegas, NV
- Montauk Brewing Company – Wave Chaser IPA
- Montauk, NY
- Port Jefferson, NY
- Montauk, NY
- SweetWater Brewing Company – 420 Extra Pale Ale
- Atlanta, GA
- Terrapin Beer Company – Hopsecutioner
- Athens, GA
Donations apply only to qualifying beers sold at participating pubs and tap rooms through December 1, 2026. Those wishing to support the cause directly can also make a donation at shepherdsmen.com.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.
21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.
About The Shepherd's Men
The Shepherd's Men is an organization dedicated to bringing hope and healing to U.S. military veterans and their families. Its mission is to raise awareness for and fund the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a program that supports veterans living with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since its founding in 2013, the organization has enabled more than 487 service members, veterans and first responders to attend the SHARE Military Initiative.
For more information, visit shepherdsmen.com.
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