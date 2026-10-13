The 2D Era Begins to End: Visual Semiconductor and INCERGO Unleash Immersive 3D Without Glasses at CEATEC 2026

Five display categories. Immersive 3D you can share. No glasses. No goggles. No eye tracking.

Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI"), an INCERGO S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) group company, invites CEATEC visitors to experience movies, sports, games and everyday content in immersive GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D. Step beyond watching. Feel the action, share the excitement, and experience familiar screens transformed into something extraordinary. No glasses required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013509519/en/

Powered by plenoptic technology, GF3D™ creates a continuous viewing zone where multiple people share immersive 3D while moving within the zone. Real-time conversion transforms 2D content into immersive 3D at the display.

GF3D™ 65-inch 8K Television — Feel closer to the action as movies, sports, concerts and games come alive in immersive 3D.

GF3D™ 27-inch 5K PC Monitor — Create in immersive 3D. Explore designs and models, with 2D/3D switching as your work demands.

GF3D™ 15.6-inch Laptop Panel — Take immersive 3D on the move for gaming, streaming and creative work.

GF3D™ FreeRange Rolling Display — Bring the screen to the moment. Move Anywhere. Watch 3D Anywhere. No Glasses Required.

GF3D™ 6.58-inch Smartphone Display — Hold immersive 3D in your hand for videos, games, maps and photos.

VSI is also applying GF3D™ to digital signage, hospitality, education and healthcare.

The excitement starts the moment you see it for yourself. Last year, we brought GF3D™ technology demonstrators to CEATEC. This year, we are bringing advanced units across the screens people use every day. We want visitors to experience immersive 3D together and imagine what it can bring to their homes, their work and their entertainment. GF3D™ is the new color. Flat 2D is the old black and white.

The entire VSI team warmly invites you to visit our booth and experience immersive Glasses-Free 3D.

Exhibitor: Visual Semiconductor, Inc. (VSI)
Dates: October 13–16, 2026
Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba-city, 261-8550 Japan
Hall 7, Booth 7H435 | Exhibition contact: sales@visualsemi.com.tw

About Visual Semiconductor

Visual Semiconductor, Inc., based in Fremont, California, develops GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D display systems using plenoptic technology for smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, televisions, and large-format displays. www.visualsemi.com

About INCERGO

INCERGO S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) is a Luxembourg-based technology holding company focused on advanced display systems and next-generation visual innovation.

Media Contact
press@visualsemi.com · Instagram: @visualsemiconductor

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ICG
ICG
The Conversation (0)
GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS,OTC:INXGF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a helicopter-supported field program at the Company's Millar Project, a 345-hectare exploration property located within British Columbia's world-renowned Golden... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Tara Asfour as Vice President Corporate Development and Communications. The Company also announces that it has entered into an engagement with Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd.... Keep Reading...
March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports

March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced March Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Compulsory Acquisition NoticeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Close of Takeover Offer

Close of Takeover Offer

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Close of Takeover OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Related News

litihium investing

EnergyX Inks 10 Year, US$2 Billion Lithium Deal With Trafigura

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

lithium investing

EU Hybrid EV Cap Sinks Chinese Lithium to 10 Month Low

copper investing

Codelco Halts El Teniente Mine After Landslide Kills Two

copper investing

Ivanhoe's Q3 Copper Output Rises, but Yearly Target Slips

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite