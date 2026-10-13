The 2D Era Begins to End: Visual Semiconductor and INCERGO Unleash Immersive 3D Without Glasses at CEATEC 2026

Five display categories. Immersive 3D you can share. No glasses. No goggles. No eye tracking.
Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI"), an INCERGO S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) group company, invites CEATEC visitors to experience movies, sports, games and everyday content in immersive GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D. Step beyond watching. Feel the action, share the excitement, and experience familiar screens transformed into something extraordinary. No glasses required.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013509519/en/
Powered by plenoptic technology, GF3D™ creates a continuous viewing zone where multiple people share immersive 3D while moving within the zone. Real-time conversion transforms 2D content into immersive 3D at the display.
GF3D™ 65-inch 8K Television — Feel closer to the action as movies, sports, concerts and games come alive in immersive 3D.
GF3D™ 27-inch 5K PC Monitor — Create in immersive 3D. Explore designs and models, with 2D/3D switching as your work demands.
GF3D™ 15.6-inch Laptop Panel — Take immersive 3D on the move for gaming, streaming and creative work.
GF3D™ FreeRange Rolling Display — Bring the screen to the moment. Move Anywhere. Watch 3D Anywhere. No Glasses Required.
GF3D™ 6.58-inch Smartphone Display — Hold immersive 3D in your hand for videos, games, maps and photos.
VSI is also applying GF3D™ to digital signage, hospitality, education and healthcare.
The excitement starts the moment you see it for yourself. Last year, we brought GF3D™ technology demonstrators to CEATEC. This year, we are bringing advanced units across the screens people use every day. We want visitors to experience immersive 3D together and imagine what it can bring to their homes, their work and their entertainment. GF3D™ is the new color. Flat 2D is the old black and white.
The entire VSI team warmly invites you to visit our booth and experience immersive Glasses-Free 3D.
Exhibitor: Visual Semiconductor, Inc. (VSI)
Dates: October 13–16, 2026
Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba-city, 261-8550 Japan
Hall 7, Booth 7H435 | Exhibition contact: sales@visualsemi.com.tw
About Visual Semiconductor
Visual Semiconductor, Inc., based in Fremont, California, develops GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D display systems using plenoptic technology for smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, televisions, and large-format displays. www.visualsemi.com
About INCERGO
INCERGO S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) is a Luxembourg-based technology holding company focused on advanced display systems and next-generation visual innovation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013509519/en/
Media Contact
press@visualsemi.com · Instagram: @visualsemiconductor