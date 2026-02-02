Textron Elects Cristina Méndez to Board of Directors

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) announced that Cristina Méndez has been elected to the company's Board of Directors, effective February 15, 2026. Méndez is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Otis Worldwide Corporation, the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, with $14 billion in net sales in 2024 and customers in over 200 countries. Prior to her role as CFO of Otis, to which she was appointed in 2024, Ms. Méndez served as Senior Vice President, Finance & Transformation for Otis' EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region, which is comprised of more than 40 countries, a role she began in 2022.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Cristina Méndez to our Board. Her broad financial expertise will greatly benefit Textron," said Textron Executive Chairman Scott Donnelly. Added President and CEO Lisa Atherton, "Cristina's deep background in financial management and extensive international experience will be significantly valuable to Textron."
At Otis, Méndez oversees a wide range of functions, including Investor Relations, Financial Planning and Analysis, Internal Audit, Tax, Treasury and Corporate Real Estate. Before joining Otis, she served as a senior finance executive in the global telecommunications industry for over 15 years, most recently from 2017 to 2022 as Senior Vice President, Director FPA of Telefónica Deutschland, a publicly listed subsidiary of Telefónica Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, where she oversaw financial operations and strategic initiatives. From 2007 to 2017, she held various senior finance roles at Telefónica Group, with a focus on strategic and financial planning across the international operating business. Méndez holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Bilbao School of Engineering, UPV/EHU, in Spain.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
