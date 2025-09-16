Textron Aviation Defense Launches Nationwide Tour Showcasing Beechcraft M-346N Capabilities for U.S. Navy

Textron Aviation Defense LLC , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, launched a nationwide tour this week to showcase the Beechcraft M-346N as a "ready-now" total solution for the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program. The aircraft set off from Beech Factory Airport following its assembly at Textron Aviation Defense's headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915472050/en/
The Beechcraft M-346N integrated training system offers a ready-now total solution for the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program.
The Beechcraft M-346N is part of a proven integrated training system based on the original M-346 developed by Leonardo, which is currently training pilots for 4th and 5th generation air forces worldwide.
"Assembled in the United States and backed by Beechcraft's 85-year legacy of training U.S. military pilots, the M-346N represents the next evolution in jet trainer capability," said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense. "This platform is operationally proven and ready to deliver a comprehensive and advanced training solution to the U.S. Navy today."
Textron Aviation Defense and Leonardo have entered into a teaming agreement to work together to meet the Navy's requirements for its new jet trainer. The U.S. Navy has released several Requests for Information related to an upcoming Request for Proposals for a new aircraft for the UJTS program.
The Beechcraft M-346N offers a full training ecosystem, including high-fidelity ground-based devices, adaptive AI-powered instruction and a Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) architecture that links aircraft, simulators and computer-generated forces in real time. The system also features Precision Landing Mode to prepare naval aviators for carrier-based operations.
With more than 100 M-346 aircraft produced by Leonardo in service and over 150,000 flight hours logged, the platform has demonstrated exceptional performance and reliability in meeting the rigorous training demands of 20 global users and counting. These results translate into reduced training risk and accelerated student readiness.
About the Beechcraft M-346N
The Beechcraft M-346N — a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft with fully digital flight controls and avionics — is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system with quadruple redundancy, a cutting-edge human-machine interface with Head-Up Display and Large Area Display in each cockpit, hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls and innovative safety features such as the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto-GCAS).
Fitted with two Honeywell F124-GA-200 turbofan engines, the M-346N delivers an inherently high level of safety along with impressive performance, including a maximum cruise speed of more than 590 knots and a service ceiling of 45,000 ft.
The aircraft's advanced aerodynamic design enables exceptional maneuverability and energy management, while the elevated rear cockpit gives instructors excellent visibility in all phases of flight. The result is a trainer that effectively bridges basic instruction and the high-performance world of carrier-based fighter operations.
For more information, visit defense.txtav.com .
About Textron Aviation Defense LLC
With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and fourteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.
For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com .
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.
For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems.
For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the U.S. Navy does not choose the Beechcraft M-346N for the UJTS program.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915472050/en/
Media Contact:
Rachel Williams
+1.316.706.7201
rawilliams@txtav.com
defense.txtav.com