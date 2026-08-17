Milestone delivery underscores more than a decade of customer confidence in the proven light jet platform as company progresses toward the future of flight with the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3
Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the 500th delivery of a Cessna Citation CJ4 series business jet, underscoring more than a decade of customer confidence in the company's largest light jet and setting the stage for the next chapter of the aircraft with the upcoming Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3. The milestone aircraft, a Citation CJ4 Gen2, was delivered to a customer based in the Philippines, reflecting the platform's global reach.
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Textron Aviation celebrates 500th Cessna Citation CJ4 delivery as Gen3 era advances (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)
The delivery milestone reflects the CJ4's position as a trusted light jet for customers who need a balance of performance, efficiency and mission flexibility. The aircraft is valued by owner-operators and fleet customers around the world for its versatility across a wide range of missions, from business travel to special mission operations.
"The Citation CJ4 has set the standard in its class for more than a decade, and with the Citation CJ4 Gen2 and the upcoming Citation CJ4 Gen3, we're continuing to invest in the innovation, technology and capabilities our customers value most," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "As we look to the future, our focus remains on delivering the performance, efficiency and confidence operators need to succeed in an evolving aviation landscape. Reaching 500 deliveries is a meaningful milestone that reflects the strength of the CJ4 platform and the trust customers around the world place in Textron Aviation."
The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to achieve Federal Aviation Administration certification this year. The aircraft's flight test program has completed more than 880 flight test hours across two test articles thus far.
About the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3
The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. Designed with customer feedback in mind, the Citation CJ4 Gen3 introduces Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics to support a more intuitive flight deck experience, and the aircraft also offers pilot and passenger peace of mind with Garmin Emergency Autoland. The CJ4 Gen3 brings a new level of expectations to the light jet segment with the most standard features in its class. The single-pilot certified aircraft combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner/operators or corporate missions. The CJ4 is valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, as well as a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.
The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum payload of 2,200 pounds. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 1,040-pound baggage capacity, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility. For more information, visit: cessna.txtav.com/cj4-gen3 .
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of commercial products; risks related to our international business, including relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.
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Media Contact:
Kate Flavin
+1.316.252.7780
kflavin@txtav.com
txtav.com