By combining education and industry experience, the new program creates early career opportunities for high school students while strengthening Kansas' aviation workforce
Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc . (NYSE: TXT) company, is further bolstering the company's efforts to build the next generation workforce as the first aviation company in Kansas to offer state-registered youth apprenticeships through the Kansas Office of Apprenticeships. The program expands career opportunities for high school students beginning at age 16 by providing paid, hands-on learning experiences that develop industry knowledge and career-ready skills while they complete their education.
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Textron Aviation builds future workforce with Kansas' first aviation youth apprenticeship program (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation).
Textron Aviation is launching three state-registered youth apprenticeship programs to include:
- Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) in collaboration with WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas
- Avionics in collaboration with WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas
- Engine Buildup in collaboration with Tri County Tech (based in Bartlesville, Oklahoma) with the apprenticeship based in Independence, Kansas
The first cohorts began this fall, with structured skill development spanning up to three years.
"The youth apprenticeship program is about opening the door earlier for students who can see themselves building a future in aviation," said Maggie Topping, senior vice president, Human Resources and Communications. "By working with our education and workforce partners, we're helping students gain meaningful experience, build confidence and develop the skills our industry needs for the future."
As demand for skilled aviation professionals continues to grow, the Textron Aviation youth apprenticeship program helps strengthen the pipeline of future talent by connecting education with aviation careers. Participants apply classroom learning in manufacturing environments while working alongside skilled aviation professionals, gaining insight into what it takes to build and support industry-leading aircraft and preparing for long-term careers in aviation.
"Youth apprenticeships are exactly the kind of opportunity we need more of," said Dr. Sheree Utash, president, WSU Tech. "Students are gaining real skills, earning while they learn and building a direct path into high-demand aviation careers. That is good for students, good for industry and good for Kansas."
Each program combines classroom instruction with structured on-the-job training at Textron Aviation facilities. Upon completion, apprentices earn a credential through the Kansas Office of Apprenticeships. A&P apprentices also earn their Airframe & Powerplant certification, a recognized industry credential for aviation maintenance professionals.
"We already are seeing positive results in other sectors when Kansas employers bring Registered Apprenticeship directly to high school students," said Shonda Anderson, director, Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship. "Textron Aviation is leading the way in aviation and advanced manufacturing, giving young Kansans the opportunity to earn while they learn, and building the skills they need for high-wage, in-demand careers right here in Kansas. This is more than preparing students for the future – it's connecting youth with great aviation careers right now."
The apprenticeship programs were developed in collaboration with educational institutions and workforce organizations, including the Kansas Office of Apprenticeships , Wichita Public Schools , Haysville Public Schools , Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School , Dewey High School in Oklahoma, WSU Tech and Tri County Tech .
Early exposure to aviation careers can lead to continued learning, professional growth and long-term opportunities in the industry. Through its youth apprenticeship program, Textron Aviation is helping develop the next generation of aviation professionals while strengthening Kansas' aviation workforce.
Learn more about career pathways, apprenticeship opportunities and workforce development initiatives at txtav.com/careers/apprenticeships .
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact:
Megan Radley
316.617.6981
mradley@txtav.com
www.txtav.com