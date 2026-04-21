Textron Aviation Announces Fleet Order From LUMINAIR to Operate Nine Best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude Midsize Business Jets, Supporting Charter Operations Across Europe

Textron Aviation Announces Fleet Order From LUMINAIR to Operate Nine Best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude Midsize Business Jets, Supporting Charter Operations Across Europe

Textron Aviation Inc ., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced at AERO Friedrichshafen it has entered into a purchase agreement with LUMINAIR, a private jet operator in Europe, to operate nine Cessna Citation Latitude business jets. Renowned for its exceptional features, versatility, impressive range and operating economics, the best-selling midsize business jet was selected by LUMINAIR to support their increasing demand and enhance their mission flexibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420434515/en/

Textron Aviation announces fleet order from LUMINAIR to operate nine best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jets, supporting charter operations across Europe. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)

Textron Aviation announces fleet order from LUMINAIR to operate nine best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jets, supporting charter operations across Europe. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)

"The Citation Latitude is exceptionally well suited to LUMINAIR customers travelling across Europe, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin experience along with the reliability they need to make regional missions feel effortless, day after day," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "The Latitude delivers seamless connections between Europe's major cities, offering efficient travel options for passengers."

With a stand-up, flat-floor cabin and ample space for up to nine passengers, the Citation Latitude stands as a preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporate travel, personal travel, air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions. The Latitude can fly nonstop between destinations such as Edinburgh to Larnaca, Riga to Tenerife and Helsinki to San Sebastián. Deliveries to LUMINAIR are expected to begin this year.

"The introduction of the Citation Latitude marks an important milestone in our fleet strategy," said Alexander Stevens, chief operating officer and founder of LUMINAIR. "We are scaling with purpose - expanding our capabilities while maintaining the steadfast commitment to safety and excellence our clients expect."

Europe is home to more than 850 Cessna Citation business jets that support a wide range of missions, from corporate travel to air ambulance and special missions.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude
The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise and a stand-up flat floor with 1.83 meters of cabin height, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 1,091 meters provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Innovation abounds with thoughtful features throughout the aircraft, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category.

For more information about the Citation Latitude, visit cessna.txtav.com/citation/latitude .

About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

Media Contact
Keturah Austin
+1.316.249.3706
kaustin@txtav.com
txtav.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

textron inc.txtnyse:txt
TXT
The Conversation (0)
Textron Inc.

Textron Inc.

Keep Reading...
Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's... Keep Reading...
Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based... Keep Reading...
Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and... Keep Reading...
Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground... Keep Reading...
Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Related News

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Wraps Three-Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

precious metals investing

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC