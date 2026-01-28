Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.
