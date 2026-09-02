Teradyne to Present at the 2026 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Teradyne to Present at the 2026 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) today announced that Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:45 PM ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.teradyne.com/ beginning at the time indicated above, and an archive of the presentation will be available there for 180 days following the event.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.3945
investorrelations@teradyne.com

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