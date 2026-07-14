Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at investors.teradyne.com .

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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