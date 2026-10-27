Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

  • Revenue up 70% and earnings up over 150% from Q3'25, exceeding the high end of our Q3 Guidance
  • Record revenue in Memory and Integrated Systems Test driven by all things AI
  • Robotics delivered its highest third quarter revenue to date and achieved profitability

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):

Q3'26

Q3'25

Q2'26

Revenue (mil)

$

1,306

$

769

$

1,329

GAAP EPS

$

2.17

$

0.75

$

2.38

Non-GAAP EPS

$

2.29

$

0.85

$

2.47

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $1,306 million for the third quarter of 2026 of which $1,072 million was in Semiconductor Test, $138 million in Product Test, and $96 million in Robotics. On a GAAP-basis, net income attributable to Teradyne for the third quarter of 2026 was $342.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, net income attributable to Teradyne for the third quarter of 2026 was $359.9 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, and the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

"Our wafer to data center strategy and the breadth of our portfolio sustained positive momentum in Q3," said CEO Greg Smith. "Demand extended across the AI value chain, from memory and hard disk drive test to high-speed interconnect and robotics, driving results above the high end of our guidance. With multiple growth engines across test and robotics, we approach 2027 with a more diversified business and an expanding set of opportunities."

Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 is revenue of $1,250 million to $1,350 million, with GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne of $1.88 to $2.18 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne of $1.95 to $2.25 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization and amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, October 28, 2026. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors .

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne excludes acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, ERP related expenses, inventory step-up, pension mark-to-market adjustment, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, and the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne's baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne's current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne's business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne's competitors. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne's financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne's results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then selecting "Financials" and the "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne's future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "goal" or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne's financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne's best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current or future geopolitical conflicts; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne's control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Teradyne, INC. REPORT FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2026

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

June 28,

2026

September 28,

2025

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Net revenues

$

1,305,950

$

1,328,990

$

769,210

$

3,917,434

$

2,106,687

Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)

534,674

534,372

319,904

1,570,588

869,032

Gross profit

771,276

794,618

449,306

2,346,846

1,237,655

Operating expenses:

Selling and administrative (2)

198,968

192,520

169,144

558,224

484,182

Engineering and development

163,092

156,284

124,760

454,938

361,331

Acquired intangible assets amortization

5,251

4,972

3,514

12,447

11,820

Restructuring and other (3)

1,997

3,032

6,585

8,455

23,472

Operating expenses

369,308

356,808

304,003

1,034,064

880,805

Income from operations

401,968

437,810

145,303

1,312,782

356,850

Interest and other (income) expense (4)

(2,323

)

(5,809

)

(2,797

)

(806

)

(6,834

)

Income before income taxes

404,291

443,619

148,100

1,313,588

363,684

Income tax provision

59,833

66,788

23,344

188,778

50,148

Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate

$

344,458

$

376,831

$

124,756

$

1,124,810

$

313,536

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

3,281

(1,946

)

(5,198

)

(3,277

)

(16,709

)

Consolidated net income

347,739

374,885

119,558

1,121,533

296,827

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,332

352

5,684

Net income attributable to Teradyne

$

342,407

$

374,533

$

119,558

$

1,115,849

$

296,827

Earnings per common share attributable to Teradyne

Basic

$

2.19

$

2.39

$

0.75

$

7.14

$

1.85

Diluted

$

2.17

$

2.38

$

0.75

$

7.08

$

1.85

Weighted average common shares - basic

156,262

156,470

158,595

156,381

160,021

Weighted average common shares - diluted

157,502

157,693

159,097

157,610

160,409

Cash dividend declared per common share

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.12

$

0.39

$

0.36

(1) Cost of revenues includes:

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

June 28,

2026

September 28,

2025

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

$

10,932

$

3,599

$

6,829

$

19,213

$

19,175

Inventory step-up

351

118

910

Sale of previously written down inventory

(202

)

(563

)

(1,726

)

(1,062

)

(3,155

)

$

10,730

$

3,036

$

5,454

$

18,269

$

16,930

(2)

For the quarters ended September 27, 2026, June 28, 2026, and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $3.7 million, $2.5 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to an ERP system implementation. For the nine months ended September 27, 2026 and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $7.9 million and $2.9 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

June 28,

2026

September 28,

2025

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Employee severance (a)

$

1,185

$

1,404

$

4,786

$

3,443

$

18,501

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

373

1,532

173

4,516

2,043

Asset impairment

328

1,542

Other

439

96

1,298

496

1,386

$

1,997

$

3,032

$

6,585

$

8,455

$

23,472

(a)

For the nine months ended September 28, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 150 employees.

(4) Interest and other includes:

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

June 28,

2026

September 28,

2025

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Pension settlement loss (gain)

$

(71

)

$

$

(800

)

$

(71

)

$

(800

)

Pension actuarial losses (gains)

(157

)

(157

)

127

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract

(561

)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

September 27,

2026

December 31,

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

460,742

$

293,751

Marketable securities

5,847

28,247

Accounts receivable, net

1,110,798

786,913

Inventories, net

574,992

379,552

Prepayments

613,658

427,564

Other current assets

24,185

33,273

Total current assets

2,790,222

1,949,300

Property, plant and equipment, net

679,603

562,999

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

121,652

76,635

Marketable securities

158,276

126,256

Deferred tax assets

311,092

275,265

Retirement plans assets

12,240

12,059

Equity method investment

518,559

537,098

Other assets

97,111

71,697

Acquired intangible assets, net

96,662

51,271

Goodwill

663,776

521,019

Total assets

$

5,449,193

$

4,183,599

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

516,967

$

269,185

Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings

261,288

254,973

Deferred revenue and customer advances

211,683

153,124

Other accrued liabilities

146,332

111,845

Operating lease liabilities

17,061

19,340

Short-term debt

200,000

Income taxes payable

188,105

106,740

Total current liabilities

1,341,436

1,115,207

Retirement plans liabilities

152,910

144,874

Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances

58,342

50,888

Deferred tax liabilities

10,841

5,378

Long-term other accrued liabilities

28,649

7,601

Long-term operating lease liabilities

120,054

63,899

Total liabilities

1,712,232

1,387,847

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

49,065

EQUITY

Total Teradyne shareholders' equity

3,687,896

2,795,752

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

5,449,193

$

4,183,599

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Consolidated net income

$

347,739

$

119,558

$

1,121,533

$

296,827

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

31,372

26,649

90,256

79,484

Stock-based compensation

21,684

15,531

63,649

47,561

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

(3,281

)

5,198

3,277

16,709

Amortization

5,504

3,867

12,925

12,723

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

10,932

6,829

19,213

19,175

Losses (gains) on investments

(2,153

)

(3,644

)

(7,076

)

(4,722

)

Deferred taxes

(22,934

)

(14,101

)

(41,163

)

(29,100

)

Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)

(71

)

(800

)

(228

)

(673

)

Other

999

175

3,757

3,344

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:

Accounts receivable

(556

)

(161,283

)

(302,733

)

(111,787

)

Inventories

(170,942

)

(10,911

)

(178,794

)

(34,618

)

Prepayments and other assets

(165,319

)

(53,478

)

(224,940

)

(22,599

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

225,812

104,311

347,615

121,447

Deferred revenue and customer advances

13,182

12,596

64,045

25,652

Retirement plans contributions

(1,506

)

(1,410

)

(4,605

)

(6,986

)

Income taxes

23,152

(36

)

81,144

(19,661

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

313,614

49,051

1,047,875

392,776

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(86,324

)

(46,692

)

(241,762

)

(161,121

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(165,611

)

(144,380

)

Purchase of investments in a business

(10,870

)

(20,151

)

(20,900

)

(25,519

)

Purchases of marketable securities

(1,769

)

(10,315

)

(50,004

)

(27,465

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

811

9,018

11,880

41,621

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

993

684

30,607

9,172

Net cash used for investing activities

(97,159

)

(67,456

)

(435,790

)

(307,692

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

200,000

350,000

200,000

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility

(550,000

)

Dividend payments

(20,314

)

(18,990

)

(61,024

)

(57,574

)

Repurchase of common stock

(99,264

)

(243,785

)

(173,502

)

(518,658

)

Debt issuance costs

(2,686

)

(2,686

)

Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards

(1,040

)

(300

)

(42,153

)

(15,254

)

Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans

18,607

15,284

33,708

30,076

Net cash used for financing activities

(104,697

)

(47,791

)

(445,657

)

(361,410

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(554

)

(356

)

563

(4,328

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

111,204

(66,552

)

166,991

(280,654

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

349,538

339,252

293,751

553,354

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

460,742

$

272,700

$

460,742

$

272,700

GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

September 27,

2026

% of Net Revenues

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

September 28,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Net revenues

$

1,306.0

$

1,329.0

$

769.2

Gross profit GAAP

771.3

59.1

%

794.6

59.8

%

449.3

58.4

%

Inventory step-up

0.4

0.1

%

Gross profit non-GAAP

771.3

59.1

%

794.6

59.8

%

449.7

58.5

%

Income from operations - GAAP

402.0

30.8

%

437.8

32.9

%

145.3

18.9

%

Acquired intangible assets amortization

5.3

0.4

%

5.0

0.4

%

3.5

0.5

%

Restructuring and other (1)

2.0

0.2

%

3.0

0.2

%

6.6

0.9

%

ERP related expenses (2)

3.7

0.3

%

2.5

0.2

%

1.1

0.1

%

Inventory step-up

0.4

0.1

%

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

412.9

31.6

%

$

448.3

33.7

%

$

156.9

20.4

%

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

September 27,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

September 28,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

Net income attributable to Teradyne - GAAP

$

342.4

26.2

%

$

2.19

$

2.17

$

374.5

28.2

%

$

2.39

$

2.38

$

119.6

15.5

%

$

0.75

$

0.75

Amortization of equity method investment

7.6

0.6

%

0.05

0.05

7.6

0.6

%

0.05

0.05

7.7

1.0

%

0.05

0.05

Acquired intangible assets amortization

5.3

0.4

%

0.03

0.03

5.0

0.4

%

0.03

0.03

3.5

0.5

%

0.02

0.02

ERP related expenses (2)

3.7

0.3

%

0.02

0.02

2.5

0.2

%

0.02

0.02

1.1

0.1

%

0.01

0.01

Restructuring and other (1)

2.0

0.2

%

0.01

0.01

3.0

0.2

%

0.02

0.02

6.6

0.9

%

0.04

0.04

Non-GAAP noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.6

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Pension settlement loss (gain)

(0.1

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

(0.8

)

-0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Pension actuarial losses (gains) (3)

(0.2

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Inventory step-up

0.4

0.1

%

0.00

0.00

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

(0.1

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

(1.7

)

-0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.6

)

-0.1

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(0.3

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

(1.7

)

-0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(1.6

)

-0.2

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Net income attributable to Teradyne - non-GAAP

$

359.9

27.6

%

$

2.30

$

2.29

$

389.0

29.3

%

$

2.49

$

2.47

$

135.9

17.7

%

$

0.86

$

0.85

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic

156.3

156.5

158.6

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted

157.5

157.7

159.1

(1) Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended

September 27,

2026

June 28,

2026

September 28,

2025

Employee severance

$

1.2

$

1.4

$

4.8

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

0.4

1.5

0.2

Asset impairment

0.3

Other

0.4

0.1

1.3

$

2.0

$

3.0

$

6.6

(2)

For the quarters ended September 27, 2026, June 28, 2026, and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

For the quarter ended June 28, 2026, adjustment to exclude actuarial gain recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

% of Net Revenues

September 28,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Net Revenues

$

3,917.4

$

2,106.7

Gross profit GAAP

2,346.8

59.9

%

1,237.7

58.8

%

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.9

0.0

%

Gross profit non-GAAP

2,346.9

59.9

%

1,238.6

58.8

%

Income from operations - GAAP

1,312.8

33.5

%

356.9

16.9

%

Acquired intangible assets amortization

12.4

0.3

%

11.8

0.6

%

Restructuring and other (1)

8.5

0.2

%

23.5

1.1

%

ERP related expenses (2)

7.9

0.2

%

2.9

0.1

%

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.9

0.0

%

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

1,341.7

34.3

%

$

396.0

18.8

%

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

September 27,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

September 28,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

Net income attributable to Teradyne - GAAP

$

1,115.8

28.5

%

$

7.14

$

7.08

$

296.8

14.1

%

$

1.85

$

1.85

Amortization of equity method investment

22.9

0.6

%

0.15

0.15

22.5

1.1

%

0.14

0.14

Acquired intangible assets amortization

12.4

0.3

%

0.08

0.08

11.8

0.6

%

0.07

0.07

Restructuring and other (1)

8.5

0.2

%

0.05

0.05

23.5

1.1

%

0.15

0.15

ERP related expenses (2)

7.9

0.2

%

0.05

0.05

2.9

0.1

%

0.02

0.02

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

0.9

0.0

%

0.01

0.01

Non-GAAP noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.6

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Pension actuarial losses (gains) (3)

(0.2

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Pension settlement loss (gain)

(0.1

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

(0.8

)

-0.0

%

(0.01

)

(0.00

)

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract

(0.6

)

-0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

(11.0

)

-0.3

%

(0.07

)

(0.07

)

0.4

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(4.0

)

-0.1

%

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

(8.4

)

-0.4

%

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Net income attributable to Teradyne - non-GAAP

$

1,151.8

29.4

%

$

7.37

$

7.31

$

349.1

16.6

%

$

2.18

$

2.18

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic

156.4

160.0

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted

157.6

160.4

(1) Restructuring and other consists of:

Nine Months Ended

September 27,

2026

September 28,

2025

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

$

4.5

$

2.0

Employee severance (a)

3.4

18.5

Asset impairment

1.5

Other

0.5

1.4

$

8.5

$

23.4

(a) For the nine months ended September 28, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 150 employees.

(2)

For the nine months ended September 27, 2026 and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

For the nine months ended September 27, 2026, and September 28, 2025, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter 2026 guidance:

GAAP and non-GAAP fourth quarter revenue guidance:

$1,250 million

to

$1,350 million

GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne per diluted share

$

1.88

$

2.18

Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization

0.03

$

0.03

Exclude equity method investment amortization

0.05

$

0.05

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne per diluted share

$

1.95

$

2.25

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Teradyne's homepage at http://www.teradyne.com .

Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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