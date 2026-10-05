Teradyne Makes Strategic Investment in Bright Machines to Advance AI Infrastructure Manufacturing

Teradyne Makes Strategic Investment in Bright Machines to Advance AI Infrastructure Manufacturing

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems, and Bright Machines, Inc., a next-generation manufacturer bringing AI and data center infrastructure production to the edge, today announced a strategic investment by Teradyne in Bright Machines. The investment accompanies a strategic collaboration focused on integrating Teradyne robotics and test technologies with Bright Machines' software-defined manufacturing platform and advancing AI infrastructure manufacturing.

Building the AI Backbone

AI infrastructure is driving one of the largest electronics manufacturing buildouts in recent history. As hyperscalers, AI laboratories, silicon providers, and OEMs invest in next-generation compute, manufacturing has become a determinant of deployment speed, quality, and economic value, and manufacturers place a premium on lines that can be reconfigured in software as product designs refresh.

Teradyne works with manufacturers across that ecosystem, including EMS and ODM providers, OEMs, and hyperscalers, supplying the robotics and test technologies that make high-mix, high-value electronics production possible. Bright Machines brings a unique software-defined manufacturing platform spanning design, robotics, automation, inspection, material movement, production intelligence, and operations, with a history of more than 130 microfactory deployments across 10+ countries and, today, active AI infrastructure production in the United States.

"Physical AI is changing what is possible on the factory floor, and Teradyne and Bright Machines are partnering to accelerate this evolution," said Shantnu Sharma, chief development officer, Teradyne. "The combination of Bright Machines depth in software-defined manufacturing, and Teradyne's decades of experience in robotics and test gives companies building AI infrastructure a faster path from design into production, with data behind every unit they build."

What the Companies Will Explore

The companies intend to evaluate integrating Teradyne technologies into Bright Machines manufacturing environments, including precision robotic assembly, robotic loading and unloading of test equipment, and autonomous movement of materials across the factory.

The central idea behind the partnership is deployment at Bright Machines' and customers' own sites, where the Bright Machines manufacturing platform, Universal Robots collaborative robots, and Teradyne board test systems would operate together on a production floor. Each produces a distinct stream of information: assembly and inspection data, robot and material-movement data, and electrical test results. By connecting these data streams with Bright Machines' product genealogy and manufacturing intelligence capabilities, customers can maintain an end-to-end production data thread linking design decisions, assembly execution, and electrical performance.

"What limits automation today is not what a robot can physically do but how much engineering it takes to tell it what to do," said James Davidson, chief AI officer, Teradyne. "When a robot can pick up a new task in hours instead of being re-engineered over weeks, high-mix, short lifecycle production becomes the default. Once build data and test data sit in the same loop, the line can correct itself quickly."

"The next generation of AI infrastructure calls for a manufacturing approach that is more automated, software-defined, data-driven, and responsive to change," said Sviat Dulianinov, chief executive officer, Bright Machines. "Teradyne's expertise, and the investment that comes with it, helps us validate that approach. Their robotics and test technologies are complementary to our platform, and together we can help customers simplify integration, accelerate deployment, and maintain a complete production data thread."

"Manufacturing is where AI becomes physical," said Lior Susan, founder and CEO of Eclipse and co-founder and chairman of Bright Machines. "The AI buildout will be won by companies that can turn increasingly complex hardware into production quickly, reliably, and at scale. Teradyne brings decades of leadership in robotics and test, making them a powerful partner as Bright Machines builds the manufacturing infrastructure for the AI era."

AI infrastructure manufacturing is demanding: product complexity is high, design cycles are short, quality requirements are stringent, and schedules leave little room for rework. Manufacturers serving this market increasingly value an integrated approach spanning manufacturing design, intelligent robotics, autonomous material movement and inspection, and end-to-end production intelligence, delivered as one coordinated system. Together, Bright Machines' software-defined manufacturing platform and Teradyne's robotics and test portfolio aim to bring these pieces together to lead AI infrastructure buildouts.

About Bright Machines

Bright Machines is a next-generation manufacturer bringing AI and data center infrastructure production to the edge. By embedding software-defined automation, AI-driven quality enforcement, and unified manufacturing data directly into customer and partner facilities, Bright Machines delivers fast, consistent, and adaptable production of highly complex systems, maintaining traceability and control as products and configurations evolve. With experience from deploying more than 130 microfactories across 10+ countries and 60+ customers, the company brings deep manufacturing excellence to one of the most demanding production environments in the world. Bright Machines is backed by BlackRock, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Eclipse.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit Teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information:

Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
investor.relations@Teradyne.com

Christine Penwell
Account Director
Tel 509.830.1665
christine@offleashpr.com


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