TenX Protocols Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market and Achieves DTC Eligibility, Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

TenX Protocols Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market and Achieves DTC Eligibility, Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) (OTCQB: TNXIF) (FSE: L47) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's shares are also now DTC eligible, significantly enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of trading for U.S. investors.

TenX's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol TNXIF, while continuing to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TNX.

The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and is designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies committed to providing high-quality disclosure and transparency. The Company's OTCQB uplisting, combined with DTC eligibility, represents an important milestone in expanding TenX's presence within the U.S. capital markets, improving trading accessibility, increasing liquidity potential, and broadening the Company's visibility among retail investors, institutional investors, family offices and investment advisors throughout North America.

DTC eligibility enables electronic settlement of the Company's common shares through the Depository Trust Company, reducing costs and accelerating the clearing and settlement process for U.S. broker-dealers and investors.

"Trading on the OTCQB and achieving DTC eligibility significantly expands our reach into the U.S. investment community. The OTCQB listing represents another important step in our broader capital markets strategy as the Company continues to expand its institutional investor outreach, strengthen trading liquidity, and increase awareness within one of the world's largest investment markets. We look forward to increasing engagement with U.S. investors as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX Protocols.

About TenX Protocols Inc.

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

Stay up to date on our latest developments and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For further information, please contact:

Contact

Mat Cybula, CEO
info@tenx.inc

Julia Becker, Head of Communications
info@tenx.inc
+1(604)785-0850

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308804

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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