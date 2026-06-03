TenX Protocols Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) (FSE: L47) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol L47.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an established European securities exchange, providing TenX with increased visibility among European investors, expanded access to international capital markets, and enhanced liquidity for shareholders.
The FSE listing represents an important milestone in TenX's capital markets strategy and complements TenX's existing presence on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and supports the Company's broader objective of building a globally recognized platform focused on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset participation. As TenX continues to expand its validator operations, staking partnerships, and digital asset treasury initiatives across leading blockchain ecosystems, management believes enhanced access to international capital markets will support long-term shareholder value creation.
Engages Strike for Capital Markets & Communications Support
The Company has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike"), a Vancouver-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm led by Julia Becker, to provide strategic communications, investor awareness, corporate marketing, and capital markets support services. Under the terms of the consulting agreement entered into with Strike (the "Agreement"), Strike will assist the Company with investor outreach, shareholder communications, market awareness initiatives, and related capital markets activities. The engagement is for an initial term of four months and may be renewed upon mutual agreement of the parties. The Agreement is valid until it is terminated by either party for any reason upon thirty (30) days prior written notice. Strike will receive cash compensation of $6,500 per month and a one-time grant of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of TenX (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options will vest quarterly over a 12-month period, and each Stock Option will be exercisable at a price equal to the greater of C$0.20 and the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) on the date of grant.
The grant of Stock Options to Strike is subject to: (i) shareholder approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; (ii) TSXV approval; and (iii) the approval of TenX's board. Strike and its principals are arm's-length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not currently own any securities of the Company. The engagement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV, where applicable.
About TenX
TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.
Stay up to date on our latest developments and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contact
Mat Cybula, CEO
info@tenx.inc
Julia Becker, Head of Communications
info@tenx.inc
+1(604)785-0850
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299880