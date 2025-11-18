Tenable co-CEO and CFO to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company today announced that Matt Brown, CFO of Tenable, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. In addition, Steve Vintz, co-CEO of Tenable, and Brown will present at Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Scottsdale, AZ

Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
San Francisco, CA

For more information about Tenable's upcoming investor event participation and a webcast of the presentations, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable
Tenable ® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

TENB
