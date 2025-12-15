Tenable Appoints Microsoft Cloud Security Veteran Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company today announced it has appointed Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Tenable Israel. Korsunsky's arrival marks a significant milestone for Tenable, accelerating the company's exposure management vision to secure the modern attack surface. As the strategic leader of Tenable's long-term technology future, Korsunsky will be responsible for the company's technical vision, platform strategy and innovation, including scaling the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform and advancing the company's AI strategy. He reports to Tenable co-CEO Steve Vintz and is based at the Tenable Israel Innovation Center in Tel Aviv.

Korsunsky joins Tenable after more than a decade at Microsoft, where he served as the Corporate Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Security, and was responsible for building and leading the company's global multi-cloud security, enterprise AI security and exposure management businesses. During his tenure, Korsunsky was instrumental in shaping Microsoft's security strategy for AI and driving the creation of disruptive new business lines. Korsunsky has over 25 years of leadership experience in software engineering and cybersecurity.

"Vlad is a visionary technology leader who has operated and succeeded at the highest levels of the industry," said Vintz. "As we boldly advance our exposure management vision, he is exactly the leader we need to accelerate our platform leadership, especially with rising demand for AI risk management. We're fortunate to have him driving our technology strategy so we can deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Tenable is the defining leader in exposure management, with unmatched breadth and depth of coverage, analytics and expertise," said Korsunsky. "We are uniquely positioned for this moment, where AI is not only reshaping how we work, but also the attack landscape and how it is defended. I'm energized by the opportunity ahead, and I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver solutions and a future that makes a real difference for our customers."

Korsunsky holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from Bar-Ilan University and an M.S. in Computer Science from Reichman University.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tenable HoldingsTENBNASDAQ:TENBTech Investing
TENB
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:Homerun Resources has signed a 99-year surface rights agreement, automatically renewable for another 99 years, covering 64 hectares at Fazenda São José, Santa Maria Eterna, Bahia, Brazil, for its industrial projects.Homerun can use the surface rights as collateral in project... Keep Reading...
HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing

Texas Facility Expansion Increases Magnet Capacity, Supports Domestic Critical-Minerals Supply Chains and Increases Post-Tax NPV to US$780 million (forecast prices) and US$409 million (current prices) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp.... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at glowing sun over rising stock chart, cityscape background.

Tech Weekly: Investors Still Cautious on Tech Stocks Post-Fed Meeting

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 24, 2025, September 22, 2025 and October 6, 2025 news releases the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:MIE has successfully completed testing, confirming suitability of Santa Maria Eterna silica sand for high quality, antimony-free glass manufacturing.Initial material quality is extremely high allowing for minimal upgrades to achieve the technical requirements for solar glass... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Milestone Advances U.S. and Secures Location for Flagship Texas Facility Supporting Domestic Critical-Minerals Supply Chains VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs