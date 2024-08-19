TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on the Remorse Target. Recently completed soil sampling in the south of the main Remorse Target has yielded comparable copper and zinc to previous work and further cementing the ~ 5km x 1.5km coherent anomaly. Analyses utilising spectral mineralogical show the likely presence of a significant hydrothermal system to a degree much further than identified in geochemistry or fieldwork. This is an exciting improvement to the prospectivity of the target with a 5,000m RC drilling program imminent. Earthworks for drilling are nearing completion and drilling will commence upon arrival of the contracted drill rig.
Key Points
- Expanded copper and zinc footprint from recent surface sampling
- Copper minerals and alteration identified in mineralogical studies increasing prospectivity
- Earthworks nearing completion and drilling to commence shortly thereafter
Yalgoo Project
Background
TEM holds more than 1,000km2 1 of highly prospective tenure in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia 2. TEM previously announced the presence of large-scale copper zinc anomalies at the Remorse Target based on geology, geochemistry and geophysics that it is progressing towards drilling 3, 4, 5 and that sampling of a previously incomplete block was recently completed.
Existing Prospectivity
TEM has for some time considered the Remorse Target to be a compelling exploration target due to a number of geological factors.
Previous geochemistry
The initial recognition of the Remorse Target was due to the observation of an anomaly in previously conducted wide-spaced regional surface geochemical sampling. The 4.5km anomaly exhibits high-grade (up to 635 ppm copper) samples 6 and has a remarkably coherent layering of elements (zinc, copper, nickel and rare earths) 7.
Geology
The primary mineralisation style being considered at the Remorse Target is Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS) with a typical geological environment being deep-sea sedimentary stratigraphy with intermingled mafic and felsic volcanics. The stratigraphy often exhibits iron enrichment in the form of banded iron formations and cherts. The presence of magnetite and significant banded iron geology at the Remorse Target is commonly spatially associated with VMS systems in general 8 and also a defining characteristic of the nearby Golden Grove copper-zinc deposit 9.
The Remorse Target features large-scale structures that offset the geology at surface and may serve as feeder systems, contributing to the potential mineralisation of the area. These potential feeder structures are significant as they are integral to the formation of many mineralised VMS systems 10.
