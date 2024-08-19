Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on the Remorse Target. Recently completed soil sampling in the south of the main Remorse Target has yielded comparable copper and zinc to previous work and further cementing the ~ 5km x 1.5km coherent anomaly. Analyses utilising spectral mineralogical show the likely presence of a significant hydrothermal system to a degree much further than identified in geochemistry or fieldwork. This is an exciting improvement to the prospectivity of the target with a 5,000m RC drilling program imminent. Earthworks for drilling are nearing completion and drilling will commence upon arrival of the contracted drill rig.

Key Points

  • Expanded copper and zinc footprint from recent surface sampling
  • Copper minerals and alteration identified in mineralogical studies increasing prospectivity
  • Earthworks nearing completion and drilling to commence shortly thereafter

Yalgoo Project

Background

TEM holds more than 1,000km2 1 of highly prospective tenure in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia 2. TEM previously announced the presence of large-scale copper zinc anomalies at the Remorse Target based on geology, geochemistry and geophysics that it is progressing towards drilling 3, 4, 5 and that sampling of a previously incomplete block was recently completed.

Existing Prospectivity

TEM has for some time considered the Remorse Target to be a compelling exploration target due to a number of geological factors.

Previous geochemistry

The initial recognition of the Remorse Target was due to the observation of an anomaly in previously conducted wide-spaced regional surface geochemical sampling. The 4.5km anomaly exhibits high-grade (up to 635 ppm copper) samples 6 and has a remarkably coherent layering of elements (zinc, copper, nickel and rare earths) 7.

Geology

The primary mineralisation style being considered at the Remorse Target is Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS) with a typical geological environment being deep-sea sedimentary stratigraphy with intermingled mafic and felsic volcanics. The stratigraphy often exhibits iron enrichment in the form of banded iron formations and cherts. The presence of magnetite and significant banded iron geology at the Remorse Target is commonly spatially associated with VMS systems in general 8 and also a defining characteristic of the nearby Golden Grove copper-zinc deposit 9.

The Remorse Target features large-scale structures that offset the geology at surface and may serve as feeder systems, contributing to the potential mineralisation of the area. These potential feeder structures are significant as they are integral to the formation of many mineralised VMS systems 10.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Astral Resources

RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final three RC holes from a recently completed 26-hole (2,808 metres) RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Project Rationalisation

As previously advised, Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) has been undertaking a detailed review of all projects in its current portfolio. As a part of this strategic review, the Company has now completed its detailed technical assessment of the Marble Bar and Murchison Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Don Durrett, gold and silver bars.

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com weighed in on the recent market meltdown, saying he sees it as another indicator that the US economy is in trouble and heading toward a recession as the year continues.

"I think that we're going to see kind of like a 2008 scenario where you start seeing big events," he explained.

"We had a couple banks go bad, but we haven't had a really big bankruptcy (like a) Lehman or a Bear Stearns event. And I think those are coming — I think Q4 is going to be very, very negative for the markets and better for gold and silver."

Keep reading...Show less
A gavel with the word "litigation" beside it.

Victoria Gold Placed into Receivership After Heap Leach Pad Failure at Eagle Gold Mine

Victoria Gold (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), the owner of the Yukon-based Eagle gold mine, has been placed into receivership after the collapse of a heap leach pad at the site in June.

The company said on Wednesday (August 14) that the Yukon government had made a receivership application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the court granted the application later that day.

According to the Globe and Mail, the Yukon is looking to exert greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after the heap leach pad incident, which has raised questions about the future of mining in the territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget in tray.

Westgold Resources Shares Maiden Ore Reserve for South Junction, Mining to Start This Month

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,TSX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) released a maiden ore reserve statement for its South Junction mine, part of the Bluebird - South Junction mining complex, on Wednesday (August 14).

According to the company, the ore reserve for Bluebird - South Junction has increased by 233 percent and now stands at 3 million tonnes at 2.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 277,000 ounces of the yellow metal.

South Junction contributed 2.6 million tonnes at 2.7 g/t gold for 225,000 ounces of gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Announces CEO is Stepping down for Health Reasons, Appointment of New CEO and Settlement of Debt

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSXV:KGC) announces Rob Solinger CEO, and Director of Kestrel Gold Inc will be stepping down for health reasons. Pat Lynch, currently a director and member of the audit committee has been appointed CEO effective August 19, 2024

The Corporation has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Rob Solinger to settle management fees in the amount of $52,963 by the issuance of 1,765,433 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share. The debt settlement agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

