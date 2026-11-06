TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 4, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2026.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 5, 2026
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
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SOURCE Telus Corporation