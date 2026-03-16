Telescope Innovations and AGI SDA Launch Technology Development Collaboration

The chemistry technology companies aim to develop a next-generation chemical reactor for automated labs
Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI,OTC:TELIF) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company") is a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high value chemical industries, with established leadership in sampling systems for monitoring chemical and biological processes. The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a Development and Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with AGI Group's Synthesis, Digitization, and Automation program ("AGI SDA"). AGI SDA is an innovator in automated laboratory and pilot plant reactors and related control instrumentation. The partners aim to develop the next generation of automation- and AI-ready chemical reactor technology. This collaboration spearheads a broader effort involving 6 major Bio-Pharmaceutical companies focused on developing such technology, with the intent of ultimately offering an integrated commercial product.
The proposed technology would leverage Telescope's market-proven expertise in capturing high quality and representative samples from chemical reactions and automatically transferring them to downstream instruments for analysis. This expertise is evidenced by the commercial success of its flagship product, DirectInject-LC™. Telescope's technology for reliably managing reaction samples will be seamlessly integrated into the AGI reactor system, coupling automated reaction execution with real-time, hands-free analysis.
This partnership with AGI strengthens Telescope's position as the market leader for automating the sampling and analysis of chemical reactions and provides a significant commercial opportunity for both companies. For example, beyond establishing the next generation of reactor and sampling platforms, this technology could fit seamlessly into Self-Driving Labs ("SDLs"). SDLs combine robotic automation, real-time process analysis, and artificial intelligence to autonomously execute chemistry experiments. Telescope has deployed 2 such systems for international biopharmaceutical clients, including Pfizer, in service of dramatically accelerating research and development across the industry.
"Global players in lab instrumentation and automation, like AGI SDA, recognize Telescope's technology advantages and are actively seeking to work with us on the future of intelligent chemistry," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope. "We're excited to continue pushing the envelope on tech that enables faster, lower cost R&D for chemical process deployment, biopharmaceutical development, and advanced manufacturing."
AGI SDA is part of the AGI GROUP, headquartered in Japan with over 1000 employees across engineering and distribution globally. Francis Van der Eycken, Chief Strategy Officer AGI Group / Managing Director AGI SDA , stated, "Telescope Innovations is selected as our strategic partner for the development of the sampling platform and robotics integration. AGI GROUP views this collaboration agreement as the start of a long-term partnership to continue developing novel and impactful solutions in this space, together with the 'state of the art' SYNTO platform, planned to be released mid 2027."
About Telescope Innovations
Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.
About AGI SDA
AGI SDA is a Swiss limited liability company with its registered office in Zurich, Switzerland. It develops and distributes hardware and software for advanced chemistry workstations used in laboratory environments. In its SyntoSphere product line, AGI SDA develops a first-of-a-kind advanced chemistry workstation, allowing smart automation, and a digital intelligence platform, allowing next-generation laboratory digitalisation (SyntoSphere Products).
On behalf of the Board,
Telescope Innovations Corp.
Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer
E: henry.dubina@telescopeinn.com
T: 778-262-1113
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of the next generation of automation- and AI-ready chemical reactor technology; the ultimate offering of an integrated commercial product; the ability of such technology to enable faster, smarter R&D for chemical process deployment, biopharmaceutical development, and advanced manufacturing; the compatibility of such technology with Self-Driving Labs; a long-term partnership between Telescope and AGI; the planned release of AGI's "SYNTO" platform in mid 2027; and all other outcomes of the collaboration. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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