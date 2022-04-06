GamingInvesting News

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. As a part of this partnership, Grizzley and XSET will join forces to invite ex-convicts to join the Grizzley Gang and play in Grizzley World RP, Grizzley's customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server. The partnership was announced on Tee Grizzley's Grand Theft Auto Server, making history by being the first talent that has ever joined a gaming organization live in-game.

"I'm excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level," said Grizzley. "I've always loved gaming for fun, but now it's so much more than that. I've seen how this industry can really change lives and I can't wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have."

Falling in love with games like GoldenEye 007 and Tony Hawk's American Wasteland, gaming has been part of Grizzley's lifestyle since childhood. In the gaming world, Tee is best known for streaming Call of Duty and his own customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server, Grizzley World RP on his Twitch channel. In Grizzley World RP, the rapper takes on numerous roles, from the head of Grizzley Gang to a gang unit detective cleaning up the streets. His server features everyday characters played by everyday people, with the occasional drop-ins by friends like Anthony Davis , who is a part of Grizzley World . Since building the world in 2021, Grizzley World RP has climbed to the top 10 most popular GTA V RP servers worldwide, and recently served as the platform to announce Grizzley's last album, Built for Whatever.

Similar to his music, Grizzley shares his compelling backstory and raw authenticity in his streams, using it as a way to connect with fans and share a part of his life with them off the stage. But what he values most about the gaming scene is the opportunity it provided him and others - giving them a new and fun way to make money while staying out of trouble and off the streets. Grizzley has already gifted a gaming PC for his friend who was recently released from jail and under house arrest, to encourage him away from going back to old ways and is now a full-time gamer and streamer as well.

"XSET is about pushing boundaries and redefining the world of gaming," said XSET CBDO and co-founder Clinton Sparks . "We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the worlds greatest culture club and Tee with his music, gaming and entrepreneurial spirit is an amazing representation of what that means."

With the announcement of this partnership comes the drop of the first of three installments of Tee Grizzley x XSET merchandise. Within Tee Grizzley's GTA server will be a merchandise store where players can go and purchase the commemorative shirt to wear while in Grizzley World RP. The proceeds from the sales of the first installment of t-shirts will be used for giving personal consoles to ex-incarcerated inmates who have a passion for gaming and are looking to start a positive future.

About XSET
Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe , Marco Mereu , Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins , XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester , 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess , and professional athletes such as NFL stars Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley is a rapper from Detroit, Michigan . Most fans were introduced to Tee Grizzley via his breakthrough hit, "First Day Out." "First Day Out'' is layered with references that only people from Grizzley's walk of life could understand. Grizzley depicts his struggles with the legal system, being a disenfranchised youth with a fractured homelife, and his tenacity through the song. Grizzley followed the success of the 3-time platinum record by releasing his debut mixtape, My Moment . Following My Moment , he joined forces with one of the founding fathers of the Drill movement, Lil Durk . This bond resulted in their Bloodas joint mixtape. Tee Grizzley has been able to forge working relationships with some of the game's elite—including Jeezy, A-Boogie, Chris Brown , Jay Rock , and others. In 2017, Tee joined forces with Lil Yatchy to craft the track, "From the D to the A," which set the table for Grizzley's debut album, Activated in 2018. This project featured Lil Pump , Chris Brown , Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, Lil Durk , and others and had a top 10 finish in the Billboard 200. In 2019, Timbaland, decided to step into the kitchen with Grizzley and feed him some of his legendary production. That steady diet resulted in 2019's Scriptures album. In 2020, Tee Grizzley released his latest mixtape The Smartest and his latest album Built for Whatever came out in 2021. The 19 track-record includes guest appearances from artists such as the late King Von and Young Dolph , as well as Lil Durk , YNW Melly, Quavo, G Herbo, and Big Sean.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

GOLF LIFESTYLE PLATFORM STICK AND HACK LAUNCHES GAME CHANGING APP

Indiana -based Stick & Hack expanding virtual global community through new app

Stick & Hack, a golf lifestyle platform, released its new app to bring the company's unique golfing lifestyle experience to its members' fingertips.

Evil Genius Productions Is Developing Cinematic Adventures based on Iconic Films; Content will be Available on Roll20, Foundry Virtual Tabletop, and Syrinscape

Evil Genius Productions LLC announced that the company is making a line of Cinematic Adventures™ to support its modern-day roleplaying game, Everyday Heroes™ . Cinematic Adventures™ will range from one-shots to multi-session adventures set within the universe of each specific movie, including new mechanics to support gameplay. The lineup of movies will be announced soon.

Official Partner Announcement

"The beauty of a Modern-day roleplaying game is that you get to re-enact the action movies that we love." Said D. Todd Scott , Owner of Evil Genius Productions. "I've often found myself in the movie theater wishing I was in the movie. Soon, we will give players the chance to revisit these iconic scenes and make their own decisions."

Cinematic Adventures™ will retail for $20 per module for these 100+ page books. Cinematic Adventures™ will also be bundled into a Season Pass of Adventure™. These Season Passes will allow customers to purchase an entire year's worth of Cinematic Adventures™ for a discounted price.

Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventure™ will be launched first on the Roll20 virtual tabletop. "Roll20 is the perfect tool to bring these exciting adventures to virtual players worldwide," said Ankit Lal , CEO of Roll20. "We're very excited to be partnering with Evil Genius Productions by providing virtual versions of their adventures through the platform."

The Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventures™ will also be available on the Foundry Virtual Tabletop – the fastest growing VTT having launched just two years ago – after the exclusive Roll20 launch window. "We're excited to add support for Everyday Heroes which revisits and improves upon on the classic d20 Modern experience and look forward to seeing gamers engage with this ruleset using Foundry VTT", said Andrew Clayton , Creator of Foundry Virtual Tabletop.

Evil Genius Productions will also be partnering with Syrinscape to provide SoundPacks to accompany these Cinematic Adventures™. "Every great movie has a great soundtrack to amplify the intensity and emotion of the film," says Benjamin Loomes , CEO of Syrinscape, "We feel the same about great roleplaying sessions."

As previously announced, Evil Genius is creating a modern-day roleplaying game based on the Modern d20 Open Gaming License (OGL) and the 5th Edition Systems Reference Document (SRD). Working with the original designers, the company's goal is to create the spiritual successor to the d20 Modern Roleplaying game released almost 20 years ago.

About Evil Genius Productions

Evil Genius Productions, a black-owned game publisher was founded in 2021 to produce modern-day tabletop roleplaying games. With a team of deeply experienced game designers, Evil Genius is set to create games that are fun and epic in scope. Its first game, Everyday Heroes, is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the modern world. Based on the d20 Modern open gaming license, Everyday Heroes ™ is set to ship on the 20th anniversary of its original release. Everyday Heroes will be launched on Kickstarter on May 17th, 2022 . More information on Evil Genius Productions can be found online at https://www.evilgeniusgaming.com/ .

About Roll20

The Roll20 team is dedicated to enabling gamers to unite across any distance via our easy-to-use gaming tools. This means we strive to lessen the technical burden on the participants, facilitate the formation of new gaming groups, and to make barriers to entry as few as possible when gathering around a table for camaraderie. To accomplish these goals we seek to create a service that is sustainable and will be a resource to the gaming community as long as it is needed. For more information, please visit https://roll20.net/ .

About Syrinscape

Using a powerful audio engine and complex algorithms to produce ever-changing soundscapes and rich encounter-specific music, Syrinscape conjures every aural landscape imaginable, from ethereal forests and stony shorelines to dank, vermin-filled dungeons, to the spooky depths of the Underdark. Designed by accomplished composer and tabletop gamer Benjamin Loomes , along with the developers at the Interaction Consortium, Syrinscape builds on more than 8 years of prototyping and community feedback. Syrinscape is based in Australia . Syrinscape is available for a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, Android Tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, and the players can be downloaded via Syrinscape for free. For more information, please visit https://syrinscape.com/ .

About Foundry Virtual Tabletop

Foundry VTT is a standalone application built for experiencing multiplayer tabletop RPGs using a feature-rich and modern self-hosted. Foundry VTT is licensed software with a one-time purchase that only one player at your table needs to purchase, everyone else can connect directly through a web browser. For more information, please visit https://foundryvtt.com .

FAZE CLAN UNVEILS NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING BRINGING NEW FORMATS TO TWITCH

REVOLUTIONARY TWITCH VARIETY SERIES UNFAZED STARRING RECURRING ENSEMBLE CAST AND SPECIAL GUEST HOSTS GOES LIVE EVERY THURSDAY STARTING JUNE 2ND

FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 24-HOUR LIVESTREAM COMPETITION REALITY SHOW FAZE1: THE WAREHOUSE GOES LIVE FOR 15 DAYS STARTING MAY 5TH ; ULTIMATE RECRUIT TO WIN $1 MILLION IN CRYPTO & OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FAZE

MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise! Roblox Integration

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare"

- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox . The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.

Automation Anywhere Launches Bot Games Season 2 to Prepare CIOs and their Teams for the Future of Work

Industry's only virtual event for developers aims to upskill, reskill teams a critical step in the automation journey

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for Bot Games Season 2 , the industry's only virtual event for developers of all experience backgrounds worldwide.

USTA New England and Unruly Studios Match Tennis and STEAM Education in Afterschool Programs

Unruly Studios has partnered with USTA New England to combine coding and active play in the organization's network of afterschool tennis programs. Kids in Massachusetts Rhode Island and New Hampshire are playing tennis and learning to code at the same time with the help of Unruly Splats .

Invented by Boston -based Unruly Studios, Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students stomp on to make them light up, play sounds, and collect points. Using an iPad or Chromebook, students can code them to create games that promote movement and teamwork like relay races, whack-a-mole, or games of their own design. Unruly Studios collaborated with USTA New England to create a custom lesson plan combining coding concepts and tennis skills.

