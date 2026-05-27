Ted Pick to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

Ted Pick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on June 9, 2026, at 12:05 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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