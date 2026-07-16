TomaGold Confirms Lateral Continuity of the Berrigan Deep Zone Over More Than 250 Metres with Extension Hole TOM-25-009EXT

Highlights
- Significant mineralized intersections: Drill hole TOM-25-009EXT intersected multiple zinc, gold, silver and copper-rich mineralized intervals at depths between 389.35 m and 530.35 m, including:
- 29.90 m grading 2.24% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) from 469.25 m to 499.15 m, including 1.75 m at 8.03% ZnEq , 2.60 m at 7.32% ZnEq , and 1.55 m at 6.45% ZnEq .
- 13.75 m grading 1.83% ZnEq (0.43 g/t AuEq) from 395.20 m to 408.95 m, including 1.00 m at 6.18% ZnEq .
- 4.35 m grading 2.46% ZnEq (0.58 g/t AuEq) from 526.00 m to 530.35 m, including 0.90 m at 8.87% ZnEq .
- Lateral continuity confirmed over more than 250 metres: Drill hole TOM-25-009EXT fills a strategic gap between discovery hole TOM-25-015 ( 5.08% ZnEq over 98.50 m ) and the recently reported TOM-25-011EXT ( 2.05% ZnEq over 204.25 m ), confirming the lateral continuity of the Berrigan Deep zone over more than 250 metres.
- Results pending for holes TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT: Mineralization has been consistently observed in the drill core recovered from all three other extension holes, with assay results still pending.
- Geophysical model validation: The extension of drill hole TOM-25-009 (TOM-25-009EXT), extended to a final depth of 621 m, successfully intersected the upper portion of the modeled conductive plate. These results confirm the three-dimensional accuracy of the geological model. Preliminary 3D model viewer: https://www.mininghub.com/3d/v/4zxSrVUh .
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") announces assay results from the extension of drill hole TOM-25-009 (TOM-25-009EXT), completed as part of Phase 2 of its drilling program at the Berrigan Mine Project, located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp, Québec (see Figure 1).
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Figure 1 : Longitudinal section of the Berrigan Deep Zone showing drill hole TOM-25-009EXT
This drill hole was specifically designed to test the upper portion of the conductive plate modeled at depth. Originally terminated at 276 m during Phase 1, the hole was extended by an additional 345 m to a final depth of 621 m. It intersected a lithological sequence dominated by altered pyroxenites and peridotites, confirming the presence of a significant polymetallic hydrothermal system.
David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, said: "The results from extension hole TOM-25-009EXT fully validate our geophysical model. Following the initial discovery in drill hole TOM-25-015 and the extensive 204-metre mineralized envelope recently reported in drill hole TOM-25-011EXT, this latest hole demonstrates that the upper portion of the conductive plate is also strongly mineralized. These results confirm the excellent vertical and lateral continuity of the Berrigan Deep zone, which now extends over more than 250 metres in length. The consistent presence of robust grades further strengthens our confidence in the continuity of this structure at depth and in the large-scale growth potential of the Berrigan Project."
The Company is also encouraged by the consistent mineralization observed in the drill core recovered from the three remaining extension holes: TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT, for which assay results are still pending.
Geological Context and District-Scale Potential
The data from the extension of drill hole TOM-25-009 further support the model of a large hydrothermal system extending at depth.
- Host lithologies: The mineralized intersection cuts an ultramafic to mafic sequence consisting of alternating pyroxenites and peridotites, lithologies that have proven to be excellent hosts for mineralization at Berrigan.
- Mineralization signature: From 389.35 m to 530.35 m, the mineralization is characterized by lenses and clusters of sulphides (locally reaching up to 50%, dominated by pyrrhotite and sphalerite, with chalcopyrite also present). Notably, these sulphides are closely associated with an intense system of blue quartz and carbonate veins and veinlets, indicating high-temperature hydrothermal fluid circulation.
- Structural controls and alteration: Mineralization is preferentially concentrated within sheared and brecciated zones that served as conduits for hydrothermal fluids. This strong structural permeability is accompanied by intense and pervasive alteration (carbonatization, chloritization and talc alteration), demonstrating the persistence and intensity of the Berrigan Deep hydrothermal system.
|
Table 1: Results from Hole TOM-25-009EXT
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
ZnEq
|
AuEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Zn
|
TOM-25-009EXT
|
389.35
|
393.70
|
4.35
|
1.67
|
0.39
|
0.11
|
3.49
|
0.07
|
0.96
|
Including
|
389.35
|
390.60
|
1.25
|
4.72
|
1.10
|
0.24
|
9.00
|
0.16
|
3.10
|
and
|
395.20
|
408.95
|
13.75
|
1.83
|
0.43
|
0.29
|
3.76
|
0.04
|
0.52
|
Including
|
395.20
|
397.50
|
2.30
|
2.86
|
0.67
|
0.51
|
3.64
|
0.05
|
0.75
|
Including
|
400.10
|
401.00
|
0.90
|
2.79
|
0.65
|
0.45
|
3.30
|
0.03
|
0.95
|
Including
|
402.90
|
403.90
|
1.00
|
6.18
|
1.45
|
1.06
|
9.30
|
0.07
|
1.82
|
Including
|
406.10
|
408.00
|
1.90
|
3.09
|
0.72
|
0.52
|
8.20
|
0.07
|
0.65
|
and
|
416.50
|
418.90
|
2.40
|
3.76
|
0.88
|
0.32
|
6.62
|
0.05
|
2.24
|
Including
|
416.50
|
417.45
|
0.95
|
6.63
|
1.54
|
0.64
|
13.30
|
0.09
|
3.65
|
and
|
441.00
|
441.50
|
0.50
|
3.12
|
0.72
|
0.08
|
1.90
|
0.06
|
2.71
|
and
|
455.00
|
457.20
|
2.20
|
2.80
|
0.65
|
0.10
|
2.97
|
0.05
|
2.28
|
and
|
469.25
|
499.15
|
29.90
|
2.24
|
0.52
|
0.27
|
5.64
|
0.10
|
0.74
|
Including
|
469.25
|
469.75
|
0.50
|
4.80
|
1.13
|
1.05
|
10.00
|
0.05
|
0.42
|
Including
|
470.25
|
471.00
|
0.75
|
2.75
|
0.64
|
0.14
|
2.40
|
0.03
|
2.15
|
Including
|
487.70
|
490.30
|
2.60
|
7.32
|
1.71
|
1.11
|
7.13
|
0.09
|
2.83
|
Including
|
492.20
|
493.75
|
1.55
|
6.45
|
1.51
|
1.27
|
6.40
|
0.10
|
1.31
|
Including
|
497.40
|
499.15
|
1.75
|
8.03
|
1.90
|
0.13
|
48.26
|
1.14
|
1.94
|
and
|
504.30
|
505.15
|
0.85
|
2.55
|
0.60
|
0.64
|
2.40
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
and
|
526.00
|
530.35
|
4.35
|
2.46
|
0.58
|
0.53
|
0.83
|
0.01
|
0.50
|
Including
|
529.45
|
530.35
|
0.90
|
8.87
|
2.08
|
1.76
|
1.70
|
0.05
|
2.41
Notes:
- The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.
- ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters.
- AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023), applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
- ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.
Table 2: Drill Hole Collar
|
Hole ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
UTM - East
|
UTM - North
|
Elevation
|
TOM-25-009EXT
|
129.7
|
-55.4
|
621
|
542370
|
5532596
|
394.5
About the Berrigan Mine Project
The Berrigan Mine property consists of 16 claims totalling 483 hectares located 4 km north-northwest of the town of Chibougamau. TomaGold has an option to acquire 100% of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
The property has been the subject of more than one historical estimate. Met-Chem Canada Inc. prepared the most recent of these in April 2001 in a report titled: "Pre-feasibility study: Etude Conceptuelle, Projects Berrigan and Tortigny" by Chuinard et al. In the report, a resource estimate completed using polygonal estimation techniques stated 1.39 Mt grading 3.17% Zn and 1.77 g/t Au on the main Berrigan Mine zone. No resource classifications were given for the resource (GM61359).
The mineral resource estimate presented above is historical in nature and was not prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to rely on this estimate, as the Company is not treating the estimate as a current mineral resource. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to make the resource current. Substantial data compilation, verification, and, potentially, additional drilling and resampling would be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any portion of the historical mineral resource will ultimately be confirmed or demonstrated to be economically viable. For further information regarding the Berrigan Mine Project, please consult the press release dated September 13, 2023 .
Technical Disclosure
The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na₂O₂ fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lafleur has approved the technical content of this press release.
About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Brosnan, Radar and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.
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David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com