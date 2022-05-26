Gaming Investing News

The stylish new addition to the existing POVA series will feature a combination of hardware and software enhancements aimed at redefining the mobile gaming experience.

- TECNO, the innovative global smartphone brand, released the POVA 3 today, representing TECNO's latest phone in its popular POVA series. Bringing together all of the series' innovative features, groundbreaking hardware and software enhancements, a stylish design language featuring electrifying color options with a unique power light, and massive 7000mAh battery, the POVA 3 delivers the ultimate gaming experience right to your fingertips.

Stylish and electrifying design that breaks the monotony

TECNO draws inspiration from the latest trends in design and culture for the design language of the POVA 3. The POVA 3 is embellished with power light -  a luminous LED-changing bar that cuts through the center of the phone. Representing a light of energy, the LED bar illuminates the phone while adding a touch of blue light that reflects an abundant energy that flows through the device. Gamers can also customize the scenarios in which the bar will light up, just as they would customize the RGB light settings on their desktop gaming set-up.

Standing out from the crowd is TECNO's Electric Blue POVA - an alluring phone that sets itself apart from the monotony of the smartphones of today. The phone is also available in another sophisticated color – Tech Sliver, the perfect embodiment of tech and style.

A 7000mAh battery powerhouse for those on the go

At its core, the POVA 3 is a powerhouse designed for power users on the go. Backed by a large 7000mAh battery, users can expect the POVA 3 to comfortably last them throughout a long day without having to seek out a charging outlet.

For busy users who do not want to be tethered to a phone charger, POVA 3 supports 33W fast recharge for quick charging. POVA 3 even supports 10W reverse charging, which instantly transforms the device into a powerful portable battery. Those who are always on the go can charge up and no longer have to worry about their devices running out of power.

Unprecedented immersive mobile gaming experience

Paired with the phone's large battery is the POVA 3's G88 processor. Mobile gamers can expect to enjoy extended hours of uninterrupted gaming, which will be made even better by the phone's stunning 6.95'' FHD display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The POVA 3 is also equipped with Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite Game Engine, an intelligent load regulation engine. This engine proactively detects information such as heat dissipation, game characteristics, and battery levels to adjust CPU, GPU, and RAM resources for more efficient power consumption in high frame-rate game scenarios.

Passionate gamers will be able to feel the effects of these software and hardware enhancements in the consistent and smooth gaming experience that the POVA 3 offers. Quite literally too, gaming on the POVA 3 will "feel" different with POVA's 4D vibration feature. Backed by a Z-axis linear motor, the phone radiates a realistic and powerful vibrating effect right to your fingertips for a truly immersive gaming experience.

A powerful 50MP AI Triple Camera and Operating System to match

POVA 3 features a 50MP HD image system with excellent image processing for vibrant photos that are full of details. With a slew of innovative functions like Intelligent Focus, Portrait Restoration, Intelligent AI identification, it has never been easier to frame the beautiful moments of life.  Additionally, POVA 3's HiOS 8.6 operating system introduces powerful features such as Lightning Multi-Window 3.0 for multi-tasking, AI Voice Assistant 2.0, Phone Cloner for fuss-free data transfer, and APP Twin for seamless social media account switching, among others.

POVA 3  is an ultimate powerhouse that combines the features of a high-end gaming console and a smartphone into a single power-laden device. With top-notch software and hardware and electrifying aesthetic, POVA 3 is a stunning player and an excellent addition to the POVA series family that clearly reflects TECNO's innovative spirit.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Entitled to Vote on Merger in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FaZe Clan

- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("BRPM") today announced that its board of directors has set the close of business on May 26, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for BRPM's special meeting of its stockholders to be held to, among other things, vote on the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") among BRPM, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), a gaming lifestyle and esports company, and BRPM Merger Sub, Inc. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote their shares at the special meeting.

A proxy statement/prospectus relating to this special meeting, as well as the registration statement of BRPM of which it forms a part (the "Registration Statement"), has not been declared effective. Once effective, the proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed together with a proxy card to BRPM's stockholders and will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.

AviaGames Announces "Blockolot" Mobile Game, a Unique Blend of Sudoku and Block Puzzle Classics

"Blockolot" Unites Mobile Players with Unique Puzzle Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Blockolot." A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, the new "Blockolot" title challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win cash and other real prizes.

Rally Cry Producing Military Esports Competitions at FORCECON over Memorial Day Weekend

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to join esports broadcast for Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite on Twitch; G4TV to rebroadcast final

Rally Cry the technology company building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels, has been tabbed as the esports production partner for FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of technology, innovation and the United States Armed Forces.

Addison Rae, The Sandbox, Coldplay Among the Honorees at the First Annual MEWS Celebrating the Creators, Companies and Communities Building the Metaverse

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World , the Awards elevate the Web3 tools and technology that are transforming how we live, work, and play.

Advance, in partnership with Subnation, launched MEWS (Metaverse Entertainment World Awards) with an Award Show Gala attended by Web3 business leaders, top media, entertainment and technology executives, and Metaverse mavericks (www.themews.world).

NEOPETS RARE ART AUCTION RAISES OVER $100,000 FOR FOUR CHARITABLE CAUSES

 With the overwhelming support of the Neopets Community, JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, is proud to announce a grand donation of over $100,000 USD which will be distributed evenly to four non-profit organizations: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) The Trevor Project Project HOPE and Eden Reforestation Project . These Donations were made possible by the outpouring of support from Neopets fans, who supported a week-long Neopets rare art auction on GiveSmart.com .

The auction featured 26 pieces of unique Neopian art from the walls of the company's headquarters, housed at JumpStart Games headquarters. Now these unique collectibles will adorn the walls of beloved fans across North America.

ALTERED STATE MACHINE ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER METAVERSE AI BOXING GAME "MUHAMMAD ALI -- "THE NEXT LEGENDS"

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MUHAMMAD ALI ENTERPRISES AND NON-FUNGIBLE LABS, THE LEADER IN WEB3 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USHERS NEW AUDIENCES INTO THE METAVERSE WITH A REVOLUTIONARY AI-DRIVEN PLAY-AND-EARN GAME

Altered State Machine (ASM), the leader in web3 artificial intelligence, in partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), today unveil details surrounding 'Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends.' In the world's first metaverse boxing game, thousands of unique boxers, in NFT "forms" with NFT "brains," will train and compete in a world rooted in the historic legacy of Muhammad Ali . Users can get an early glimpse of the upcoming revolutionary play-and-earn game, follow the development journey and start their pilgrimage toward becoming 'The G.O.A.T.' on the newly launched website: www.thenextlegends.xyz .

