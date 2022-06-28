Copper Investing News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date:
Time:
Listen-Only Webcast:
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 		Wednesday, July 27, 2022
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
teck.com
416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484
Quote 3178356, if requested

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @ TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

First Quantum Provides Notice Of Second Quarter 2022 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

Teck Announces Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Plant Pilot

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) pilot project at its Trail Operations metallurgical complex in southern British Columbia. The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2023.

The CCUS pilot supports Teck's Net-Zero Climate Change Strategy including our goal to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by 33% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CYM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 30 June 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Cyprium Metals Ltd AUD50M Secured Offtake Prepayment Facility for Nifty Copper

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive Letter of Intent with Glencore International AG ("GLN" or "Glencore") for AUD50 million in respect of a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility which will be used for funding the Nifty Copper , as part of the debt financing for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project, which includes capital expenditure, contingencies, working capital, and financing costs.

HIGHLIGHTS

- An exclusive Letter of Intent for a Secured Copper Cathode Prepayment Facility has been signed with Glencore, under which:

o Offtake arrangement for 100% of the Copper Cathode produced during Phase 1 of the Nifty Copper Project restart
o AUD50M Secured Offtake Prepayment Facility

- The Secured Offtake Prepayment Project Funding from Glencore is part of a total debt funding package for the Nifty Copper Project restart

- Advanced discussions are continuing with Senior Debt counterparties, who are undertaking due diligence activities and reviewing financing documentation

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are very pleased to enter into an exclusive Letter of Intent for a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility with Glencore. This is part of a fully funded finance package for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project.

The restart project economics are very robust, and we have continued to make further improvements to the Nifty Copper Project during the financing process.

We are looking forward to completing our total funding package so that we can commence executing our Nifty Copper Project restart development plans."

This exclusive Letter of Intent includes a non-binding term sheet for both offtake arrangement and project funding. This is part of the targeted AUD240 million to AUD260 million debt funding package to finance the restart of the Nifty Copper Project, which is expected to include senior secured financing and secured offtake financing.

Under the terms of the exclusive Letter of Intent, CYM and GLN will work towards finalising outstanding due diligence activities, and documentation for the project funding for execution, which is being done in conjunction with ongoing advanced discussions with the potential secured senior debt providers.

Key Terms of the Copper Cathode Prepayment Facility

Indicative terms - Offtake

- 100% of Copper Cathode produced at the Nifty Copper Project, up to a maximum of 120,000 tonnes

- Offtake pricing of copper cathode shipments determined by reference to average market rates

Indicative terms - Prepayment Facility

- Facility amount: AUD50 million

- Facility term: 60 months



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE MKT:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on June 23, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

At the Meeting, a total of 215,554,654 common shares were voted, representing 40.69% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All nine nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). The voting results were as follows:

Ivanhoe Mines to Release Quarterly Production Results and Operations Update on July 5

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) stated today that it is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.

On July 5, 2022, Ivanhoe will issue a second quarter production update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, as well as a general operations update. In May, Kamoa Copper achieved record monthly copper production of 29,800 tonnes.

