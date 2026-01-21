TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG,OTC:TDGGF)(OTCQX:TDGGF) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG approved the grant of a total of 400,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.92, to vest as to 25% immediately upon grant and 25% each year thereafter, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



