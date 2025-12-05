Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling Has Mobilized Drill Crews and Equipment into the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling Has Mobilized Drill Crews and Equipment into the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling has mobilized drill crews and equipment into the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario.

All key components, including the drill rig, support equipment, and field personnel, are now on site. Initial setup is underway, with drilling to commence shortly as part of Tartisans Phase 1 program at the Kenbridge Project.

"We are pleased to have Rodren Drilling on the ground and mobilized into site and preparing to begin drilling," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "Mobilization marks the start of an important phase for the Company as we continue to build momentum going into the next stage of project development."

Tartisan Nickel Corp. will provide additional updates as drilling progresses.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 140,674,041 shares outstanding (144,310,756 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

