Targets Generated at Gascoyne East Project
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne gradiometer magnetic and radiometric survey over the Company’s +2,100 square kilometre tenement package at its Gascoyne East Project (“Project”) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Completion of gradiometer magnetic and radiometric surveys at the previously under-explored Gascoyne East Project
- Multiple major mantle-tapping structures transect the Project area along strike from known mineralisation, indicating strong prospectivity for:
- Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) mineralisation
- Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) and sedimentary-hosted targets, analogous to the Abra Deposit
- Intrusion/magmatic-related Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineralisation
- Lode-gold mineralisation analogous to the Glenburgh and Mt Edgerton deposits
- At-surface uranium radiometric anomalies also identified
- Ongoing geophysical interpretation for target ranking and immediate exploration
Figure 1: TMI RTP NE shade magnetic imagery overlain by structures. Primary magnetic anomaly targets identified. GSWA 1:500k bedrock geological and structural underlay. White boxes show the areas of interest displayed in Figure 2.
Magnetic Anomaly Targets
Figure 2: Zoomed areas of the white boxes (A-D) referenced in Figure 1. Yellow dashes outline magnetic features of interest associated with the translithospheric structures.
Geophysical consultants are completing inversion modelling and litho-structural basement mapping to aid with understanding the depth and geometry of the anomalies. Odessa will subsequently complete target ranking and plan immediate follow-up exploration and subsequent drilling.
Radiometric Targets
Figure 3: Uranium targets highlighted in U:Th ppm ratio radiometric image, showing the proximity of anomalies to splays of the Mt Clere South Fault that dissect the outcropping Moorarie Supersuite.
Several uranium anomalies have been highlighted by radiometric survey data across the Project, coincident with calcrete deposits mantling fault structures within an outcrop of Moorarie Supersuite granite. On-ground mapping and sampling is to be conducted to assess the potential for Calcrete-Type and concealed structurally- hosted uranium mineralisation
David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said: “The Gascoyne East Project is the most under-explored area of the emergent Gascoyne Province. This new, detailed geophysical dataset is the first high-resolution survey over the area and proves that major geological structures transect the project area along strike from known mineralisation.
The initial results from the survey have provided multiple exciting large-scale multi-commodity targets that will require follow-up exploration and drill testing.
Magnetic Inversion and structural modelling are underway to progress our understanding of the new anomalies and aid with target ranking. The Gascoyne East Project is shaping up to be an exciting frontier for Odessa’s exploration throughout 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Odessa Minerals
Overview
With a total land package of over 3,000 square kilometres surrounded by some of the most promising projects and most significant lithium discoveries in Western Australia’s prolific Gascoyne Region, Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE) is uniquely positioned to leverage a quickly emerging battery metals market to drive its fully funded lithium and rare earths exploration strategy.
Battery metals such as lithium and rare earths are the foundation of the world's transition to a more sustainable future. This is why Australia is one of several leading countries that have identified these minerals as critical.It's also why Western Australia's Gascoyne region is currently in the midst of a proverbial gold rush. Previously both under-explored and overlooked, the Gascoyne is now the target of several of the largest mining and exploration companies in the region, including Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR), Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6) and Reach Resources (ASX:RR1). There is every indication that as demand for lithium and battery metals continues to grow, activity in the region will increase even further.
Odessa Minerals’ projects in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia totalling >3,000km2
In the middle of these mining industry titans, Odessa’s investment value proposition is noteworthy for a few reasons. Firstly, it's trading at a market cap significantly lower than the companies that surround it. The company is still at the beginning of its journey, making it an ideal investment alternative for consideration for anyone looking to get involved with lithium and the significant potential of the Gascoyne region.
In addition to being fully funded in all objectives this year, Odessa is managed by a highly invested management team that believes in the company’s full potential and strategy for success.
Company Highlights
- Driven by lithium demand, Western Australia's Gascoyne region — previously under-explored — has become a hot zone of mining exploration and development.
- Some of the region's largest and most successful mining companies have already staked their claims there, including Delta Lithium and Dreadnought Resources.
- Odessa is an exploration company still at the beginning of its development journey, with a low market cap and strong leadership.
- Odessa's land package comprises one of the largest land holdings in the Gascoyne region, with some 3,000 square kilometres of claims divided into three distinct projects, all highly prospective and incredibly promising, located in close proximity and displaying similar geology to several recent lithium pegmatite discoveries in the region.
- Odessa's leadership team are all highly invested in the company. All planned exploration and development work is well-funded for the year.
- Over 56,000 metres strike-length of pegmatites have now been mapped by geology crews on Odessa’s Yinnetharra Lockier Range tenement
- Pegmatites at over 30 metres in width are already mapped
Key Lithium and REE Projects
Yinnetharra - Lockier Range Project
Lockier Range Project is proximal to the emergent Gascoyne lithium pegmatite province
Located in Western Australia's highly sought-after Gascoyne region, the Lockier Range Project consists of a single highly prospective exploration licence that spans 125 square kilometres within Odessa's 3,000-square-kilometre Gascoyne package. The project is in close proximity to multiple significant lithium/pegmatite discoveries by Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Reach Resources (ASX:RR1) and Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR). In addition it is also situated in a north-south corridor of rare earth elements (REE) carbonatite discoveries by Kingfisher Mining (ASX:KFM), Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) and Hastings Technologies (ASX:HAS).
Odessa recently released an interim update on its ongoing exploration program, noting that onsite geology crews have mapped over 56,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites to date and some pegmatites seen at over 30 metres in width. Having just completed 16,500 metres of strike-length pegmatite mapping at its Eastern Pegmatite Field Target and 10,400 metres strike-length of previously undiscovered pegmatites mapped at the new Central Pegmatite Field and Mt Yaragner, the team continues to map over 30,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites at its Southern Pegmatite Field target.
Following completion of the mapping programme, Odessa plans to target and identify LCT drilling targets and obtain approvals to drill.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration Work to Date: The company has already done extensive exploration work on its Lockier Range Project, identifying significant pegmatite fields and associated lithium anomalism and lithium-pathfinder elements in the process. Highlights include:
- 1,900 soil samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- 187 rock samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- Very high tenor REE in stream sediments and soils
- Extensive and promising thorium anomalies with high thorium radiometrics signatures
- Historical REE grades up to:
- 14 percent total rare earth elements (TREE) in stream sediment sample
- 3.36 percent neodymium+praseodymium in stream sediment sample
- 3.8 percent TREE in soil samples
- Rock chip sampling returned seven samples with over 1,000 parts per million (ppm) total rare earths oxide (TREO) and containing between 14 percent and 26 percent of critical rare earth oxides (CREO).
- Stream sediment sampling returned highly anomalous results including a maximum of 821 ppm TREO at 29.1 percent CREO.
- Ideally Located: Lockier Range is located in close proximity to and shares multiple geological characteristics with the following projects:
- Adjacent to Minerals 260's Aston lithium project
- ~ 8.5 kilometres southwest of Delta Lithium's Jameson lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 15 kilometres southwest of Reach Resources’ Morrissey Hill lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 25 kilometres west of Delta Lithium's Yinnetharra lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 40 kilometres west of Voltaic Strategic Resources' pegmatite discovery
- ~ 70 kilometres south of Hastings Technologies' and Dreadnought Resources' rare earth projects
Lyndon Lithium and REE Project
Covering 811 square kilometres of highly prospective ground for rare earth and lithium exploration, Lyndon is situated immediately to the west of Dreadnought Resources’ Yin Project. Odessa has defined seven thorium anomalies prospective for rare earth mineralisation via airborne physical data.
Gascoyne East Lithium and REE Project
Odessa's Gascoyne East project area spans 2,108 square kilometres of exploration licences. Situated at the intersection of multiple regional fault structures, the area is believed to be underlain by the Gascoyne and Glenburg meta-granitoids with a northern on-lap of Edmund Basin. Because roughly 90 percent of the region is covered by alluvial sediments, it has not been the target of detailed exploration in the past.
It is considered to be prospective for REE, lithium-bearing pegmatites, gold, copper and graphite. In order to map the bedrock between transported cover sediments, Odessa has submitted for permitting of 113 aircore holes on existing tracks. It is also scoping a combined detailed airborne gravity and magnetic survey.
Management Team
David Lenigas — Executive Director
David Lenigas is a mining engineer with a Western Australian First Class Mine Managers Certificate. He has extensive corporate experience serving at the chairman and chief executive officer level on many of the world’s leading stock exchanges, where he oversaw multiple business sectors.
Lenigas has held senior financial and management positions in both publicly listed and private enterprises in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Africa.
Darren Holden – Consulting Geologist
Dr Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He specialises in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
He is currently a director of Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG), Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden has a BSc (Hons) First Class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. Holden is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Zane Lewis — Non-executive Chairman
Zane Lewis is principal and joint founder of corporate advisory firm SmallCap Corporate, which specialises in corporate advice and compliance administration to public companies. He provides the board with a wealth of knowledge obtained from his diverse financial and corporate experience in previous appointments.
Lewis is also a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a non-executive director of Lion Energy (ASX:LIO) and Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI).
Lisa Wells — Non-executive Director
Lisa Wells has 26 years of experience as an exploration geologist working across various commodities including diamonds, bulk commodities, gold and base metals. She was a senior geologist at United Kimberley Diamonds, where the Phillips Range diamond bulk sampling program at Aries South in the Central Kimberley was undertaken.
Wells has significant experience with environmental and permitting approvals, as well as on-ground coordination of trial mining operations, feasibility studies and project management in a range of commodities including diamonds, gold, phosphate and base metals.
Wells is currently a non-executive director of Territory Minerals, a gold company with projects in North Queensland. She holds a BAppSc. (geology) from Curtin University.
Robbie Featherby — Company Secretary
Robert Featherby is a corporate advisor at SmallCap Corporate, a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in providing company secretarial, CFO and transaction management services involving both listed and unlisted companies. He is also the company secretary of Victory Goldfields (ASX:1VG), Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) and Volt Resources (ASX:VRC).
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in collaboration with Red Cloud Securities, is thrilled to host its esteemed Pre-PDAC Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on February 29 and March 1.
The world is changing in every facet - from geopolitical risks, to rising interest rates, to supply chains shortening, to lofty net-zero global goals. Junior mining companies are at the center of these conversations and primed for investment opportunity.
Red Cloud's event features 7 distinguished keynote speakers coming from all areas of the junior mining space, and presentations from over 80 resource companies from around the world.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of commodities, spanning more than 10 sectors with each individual narrative relating to macro themes.
Red Cloud is dedicated to providing an insightful and dynamic platform for industry leaders, investors, and analysts to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the resource sector.
"Our event is coming at a time where political and industry change is on the forefront of so many conversations," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our lineup of influential mining leaders and junior mining CEOs will shine light on why the resource sector is prime for investment opportunity; including the opportunity to connect directly with CEOs mining spaces."
Keynote presentations from thought leaders include:
Thursday February 29, 2024
- David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman, Aurion Resources & CEO, LHI Capital
- Guy Keller, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Investment Partners
- Mike Alkin, Chief Investment Office, Sachem Cove Partners
Friday March 1, 2024
- Hon. John Baird, Senior Business Advisor, Bennet Jones LLP
- Paul Brink, President & CEO, Franco-Nevada
- Jon Case, VP, Portfolio Manager, and Research Lead -CI Global Asset Management
- Roderik Van Losenoord, Senior Partner, Nebari Holdings LLC
Day 1
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg
Day 2
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg
To register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.
Highlights:
- E63/2447 located within the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies
- Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt
- Nova-Bollinger style “eye” feature interpreted within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Conductor recorded within the southern part of the “eye” feature within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Terrain committed to fast-track exploration with the goal of achieving exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt
The discovery of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit (see Figure 2) was a result of Sirius Resources recognising the importance of an “eye” feature within the aeromagnetic images over their Fraser Range tenement, which proved to be the geophysical signature of the intrusion associated with the nickel-copper ore bodies (Figure 3).
Armed with the knowledge, Terrain intends to benefit from the considerable resources already committed to searching for repetitions of this eye-like feature within the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt which include Independent Group and Legend Mining to name only two (see the ASX announcement Legend Mining dated 14 February 2023 as just one example of the companies placing an importance on the eye-feature when exploring for nickel-copper within the Albany-Fraser Belt).
Magmatic nickel-copper deposits, such as Nova-Bollinger, usually occur as clusters suggesting that just like the equivalent Thompson Belt in Canada. To quote Independence Group (ASX: IGO) “The Nova-Bollinger discovery, along with other known magmatic nickel copper sulphide occurrences in the Fraser Range, are proof of the fertility of the region for more discoveries, and IGO’s exploration team is convinced that this belt should host multiple significant magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide deposits …” (Exploration | IGO Limited - Making A Difference).
Recognising the industry’s focus had yet to extend to the southern half of the Belt, Terrain undertook a review of the open-file aeromagnetic data covering the favourable geological settings south of the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies. This work by Terrain was rewarded when a possible repetition of the Nova-style eye feature was observed within a vacant tenement area between Terrain’s existing Lort River tenements package (Figure 3). Appreciating the significance of this distinctive “eye” feature in the aeromagnetics, Terrain subsequently submitted a tenement application over this prospective nickel-copper target, with the resulting tenement (E63/2447) having now been granted to the Company.
As a result of the grant of E63/2447, Terrain’s tenement package within the Albany-Fraser Belt totals 640 square kilometres of granted tenure.
Terrain is committed to fast-tracking exploration of this potential repetition of the Nova-Bollinger style magnetic nickel-copper in tenement E63/2447 and, as such, is seeking to award the airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey contract to the preferred geophysical contractor in the coming weeks.
AEM offers a proven, fast, and inexpensive method for detecting potential nickel-copper ore bodies across the Albany-Fraser Belt, with Sirius Resources repeatedly expressing a view that electromagnetics continued to be a reliable exploration tool during their exploration and development of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit.
It should be noted that a single line of AEM has previously been flown over Terrain’s tenement E63/2447 by Geoscience Australia as part of the Australian Government’s ongoing effort to acquire AEM data over the continent (Product catalogue - Geoscience Australia (ga.gov.au)). The line spacing of the Geoscience Australia airborne survey was 20 kilometres and had limited depth penetration. Encouragingly, though, this single survey line appears to have successfully detected an interpreted conductor at the southern end of Terrain’s “eye” feature (Figure 4).
Further work is continuing in relation to modelling the Geoscience Australia AEM data. However, the presence of such a conductor only serves to strengthen Terrain’s commitment to exploring E63/2447, given the project seems to keep ticking boxes in terms of its prospectivity for Nova-Bollinger-style nickel-copper mineralisation.
- We are in the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies,
- We have an interpreted characteristic “eye” feature in the aeromagnetic data over our tenement,
- We have a conductor within the southern part of the “eye” feature,
- We know that Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt (as it’s the case for across the equivalent Thomson Belt in Canada),
- We know that exploration by others to date have focused on the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt, but have had limited exploration success to date,
- We assume, therefore, that this means that the clusters of yet-to-be-discovered magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies are more likely to be located in the southern half of the Belt,
- Terrain holds a strategic land position in the southern half of the Belt (with is virtually untouched by historic magnetic nickel-copper focused exploration), and
- We are committed to fast track our exploration with the goal of exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt.
Figure 1. Terrain Minerals’ 100% owned Lort Rover Project is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Esperance, and within the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Belt, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Resignation of Managing Director
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.
Mr Reid will remain in his role until 18 March 2024 and will continue to assist the Company with its ongoing projects and operations during this period.
Mr Reid’s duties will be assumed, in the near term, by the General Manger Exploration, Mr Andrew Ford, the Executive Chairman, Mr Brian Rodan and the rest of the technical team, and the board of directors.
Mr Ford has significant exploration experience and was previously General Manager of Exploration at Hastings Technology Metals which has built a significant rare earths resource in the Gascoyne region. In addition to his time at Hastings, Mr Ford has more than 30 years’ experience working in both Australia and overseas with both multinational gold companies and junior explorers.
The Board thanks Mr Reid for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.
Highlights
- Toll milling agreement executed with Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- Contract is to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024.
- Mobilisation commenced week starting 19 February 2024.
- Mining to commence week starting 4 March 2024.
- First parcel of ore expected at Greenfields Mill mid-April 2024.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year our partners extracted 175,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine and we achieved a great result for the Joint Venture with almost $10 million total surplus cash generated. With a contract to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes in 2024 at the Greenfields Mill, it should be a very lucrative year for Auric.
“We are delighted that mining will recommence shortly. There will be multiple processing campaigns throughout the year for Stage Two of the Project with BML Ventures Pty Ltd contracted to put the first parcel through the Mill in April 2024.
“Stage One of the Project produced 9,741 ounces of gold which averaged 1.86 g/t. Jeffreys Find is straight forward mining and we know what to expect. Our level of confidence is high that Stage Two will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” said Mr English.
BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner, has executed a contract with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to toll mill a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore at the Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie during 2024 with the Project due to conclude in early 2025.
Equipment will be mobilised to the site starting this week, prior to mining getting underway at the beginning of March 2024.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as a working capital contribution to BML in 2024. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Auric Mining Ltd is expecting first cash in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash in first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).
Each Option issued under the Rights Issue will be exercisable within 3 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of $0.003 (pre-consolidation) or $0.015 (post consolidation) (“New Options”).
In addition to the Rights Issue, the Company will be offering eligible holders of the existing RR1O listed Options (“RR1O Options”) a non-renounceable priority offer to subscribe for 1 New Option for every 1 RR1O held at an issue price of $0.0002 (pre-consolidation) or $0.001 (post-consolidation) per New Option to raise up to approximately a further $0.26 million (“Priority Offer”). The issue of the New Options under the Priority Offer will be subject to shareholder approval and will occur following the consolidation (which is further discussed below).
The Company intends to apply for the quotation of the New Options to be issued under the Rights Issue and the Priority Offer (together, the “Offers”).
Funds raised under the Offers will be allocated towards funding the exploration of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.
The Company has engaged Westar Capital Limited (AFSL 255789) (“Westar”) to act as lead manager for the Offers. In consultation with the Company, Westar will have the exclusive right to the placement of any shortfall.
The Company intends to release a prospectus for the Rights Issue to its ASX platform on Friday, 1 March 2024 (“Rights Issue Prospectus”) following the lodgement of the Rights Issue Prospectus with ASIC. A prospectus for the Priority Offer (“Priority Offer Prospectus”) will be lodged with ASIC following the completion of the consolidation (which is further discussed below).
Eligible shareholders should consider the Rights Issue Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire securities under the Rights Issue and will need to complete the personalised entitlement and acceptance form that will accompany the Priority Offer Prospectus.
The Company advises that, should they be eligible, the Directors intend to take up any entitlements available to them under the Offers. As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are not eligible to participate in the Offers.
Lead Manager Fees
Pursuant to the Company’s lead manager mandate with Westar, the Company has agreed to pay Westar:
- (a) a 6% fee on the gross proceeds raised under the Offers; and
- (b) a $35,000 signing fee.
Consolidation
Subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming General Meeting to be held early April 2024, the Company plans to consolidate its issued capital on a 1 for 5 basis (“Consolidation”). The Consolidation will become effective post the issue of Securities under the Rights Issue.
The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding of fractions). The Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest in the Company of each shareholder from a pre- consolidation basis to a post-consolidation basis. All references in this announcement are on a pre- consolidation basis.
Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on this at a General Meeting with more details to be provided in the associated Notice of Meeting.
The indicative timetable for the Offers and Consolidation is set out at Annexure 1. As is further set out in this timetable, the Priority Offer will be undertaken following the completion of the Consolidation. This is not what was originally envisaged when the Company announced the Priority Offer by way of the Appendix 3B that was released on 19 February 2024 (“Original 3B”). It is for this reason that the Original 3B has been cancelled, and will be replaced in due course by a revised Appendix 3B.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.