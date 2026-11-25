(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 Tana Resources Corp. ("Tana" or the "Company") (CSE: TANA) announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every four (4) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").
The Company currently has 28,723,763 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 7,180,941 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. No fractional shares will remain after the Consolidation. In accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), each fractional share of less than one-half of a share will be cancelled, and each fractional share of one-half or more will be changed to one whole share.
The Company expects its common shares to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on a post-consolidation basis on or about December 7, 2026, which will also be the record date for the Consolidation. The Company's name and trading symbol will not change. The post-consolidation common shares will trade under new CUSIP 87535L203 and ISIN CA87535L2030. The Company has no stock options, warrants or other convertible securities outstanding.
Registered shareholders who hold their shares through the direct registration system will receive a DRS advice for their post-consolidation shares and do not need to take any action. Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, with instructions for exchanging their certificates. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, bank or other intermediary do not need to take any action, as their holdings will be adjusted automatically, and should contact their intermediary with any questions.
About Tana Resources Corp.
Tana Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high value mining projects. The Company holds the Thackeray project, a 4,385 hectare road-accessible gold and base metal property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, located 21 kilometres north of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.tanaresources.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Vartan Korajian"
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
778-855-3994
Email: vic@tanaresources.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Consolidation of the Company's common shares. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Consolidation as described, or at all.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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