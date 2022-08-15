Nickel Investing News

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $0.1 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by foreign currency gains. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $2.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $11.8 million. This compares to $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to June 30, 2022 amounts to $128.7 million.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133797

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CATLOFFNickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Interim Results Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Highlights for the period:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US EV Batterysupply Chain: Talon Metals Acquires Exploration Rights from Sweetwater Royalties to Explore Historic Henry Ford Land Package in Michigan

400,000 Acre Land Package in a Highly Prospective Nickel District, Currently Host to the Only Operating High-Grade Nickel Mine in the USA

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option and earn-in agreement (the "Option Agreement") with UPX Minerals Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sweetwater Royalties) ("UPX") to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the mineral rights over a land package comprised of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan (the "Michigan Nickel Properties"). This land package covers a highly prospective terrain within 1.7 miles (2.8km) of the high-grade Eagle Nickel Mine (the only active nickel mine in the USA today) and is only 0.4 miles (0.6km) from the Humboldt Mill (the concentrator which currently processes the raw nickel ore that is trucked from the Eagle Nickel Mine). The deal comes with a very large high quality geophysical data package and access to historic drill core that contain multiple high-grade nickel intercepts up to 7.4% Ni (i.e., similar grades to the Company's Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, USA). The land package was originally assembled by Henry Ford and owned for approximately 70 years by the Ford Motor Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Auroch Minerals

Saints Nickel Project – Resource Update

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that a new Mineral Resource Estimate has been completed for the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Industrial Civil Works Contract Award

Industrial Civil Works Contract Award at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the industrial civil works contract for the construction of its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or the "Project") to Companhia Paranaense de Construção S.A. ("Copa

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch: Positioned to Support the Green Revolution

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch: Positioned to Support the Green Revolutionyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×