Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

Nickel Investing News

Talon Metals and EnviCore Partner to Reduce Mine Waste and Pioneer "Full Value Mining" Approach

Trialing new technology for producing low-carbon building materials instead of waste

EnviCore Inc. ("EnviCore") and Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon Metals") are working together to study EnviCore's technology that avoids the creation of mine waste (tailings) in mineral processing, turning them into value-added products for the building, construction and infrastructure industries. The product would replace primary raw materials in legacy cement and concrete production that require significant CO2 emissions in processing.

Talon Metals is the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota, a world-class high-grade nickel deposit. The process of concentrating metallic minerals like nickel produces a waste known as tailings. Legacy mining practices often ignore the full value potential of repurposing mine tailings as value-added products, leading to higher costs for waste storage and loss of valuable secondary by-products.

Mining companies like Talon Metals and technology companies like EnviCore are challenging the concept of waste and exploring how the full value of what is extracted from the earth can be utilized by society. This "full value mining" approach is part of a new era of sustainable practice in the materials supply chain.

EnviCore and Talon Metals are conducting lab-scale studies to utilize EnviCore's technology to potentially transform tailings from the processing of nickel and copper bearing ores into products that are used in construction and infrastructure projects, thereby reducing and potentially avoiding the creation of waste. Industry scientists refer to products that replace inputs that currently require primary mining as Supplementary Cementitious Materials ("SCM"). The partnership will leverage EnviCore's expertise in development of tailings management solutions and Talon Metals' expertise in mineral extraction to validate EnviCore's innovative and sustainable process for efficacy, safety, and durability.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/160069_36dbd11674077b81_002.jpg

Figure 1: High-level schematic of process to transform tailings into supplementary cementitious materials ("SCM") for use in cement and concrete for building, construction, and infrastructure projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/160069_36dbd11674077b81_002full.jpg

"We are thrilled to be working with Talon Metals to test and scale our technology in lab studies that if proven, can fundamentally change the way the mining industry looks at its waste streams," said Shahrukh Shamim, CEO of EnviCore. "Our partnership is focused on new sustainable and environmentally responsible practices that potentially avoid waste and provide society with multiple useful materials."

Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon Metals, added: "While these are lab scale studies, it's very exciting to challenge conventional thinking about waste. The work we are doing with EnviCore has the potential to avoid waste in the first place. As a bonus, these materials may reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete. If aspects of the ore other than the highly valuable nickel and copper can replace other materials that society needs, then we are ensuring that we make full use of the natural resources that society allows us to extract. This "full value mining" approach is an area of sustainable practice that Talon Metals is dedicated to leading the industry."

Talon Metals and EnviCore are subjecting core samples from Talon Metal's Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota to the mineral process of extracting the Cu, Ni and Fe sulphides, and conducting lab tests on replicated waste streams. If the lab studies prove successful, significant independent scientific studies will need to be completed to validate the safety and efficacy of the supplementary cementitious material for public use. Any marketable product would also have to be tested in state and federal permitting process. Development of supplemental cementitious material, that replaces primary materials like Portland cement, is a key focus of the cement industry as it tries to decarbonize one of the highest carbon emitting industries.

About EnviCore Inc.

EnviCore is a Calgary, Alberta based growing technology company offering innovative and sustainable by-product treatment solutions with superior performance, efficiency, and valuable repurposing. Providing a low-cost and environmentally friendly alternative, changing the adverse narrative associated with industrial waste materials. EnviCore's technology is based on a transformational approach to converting a diverse set of mineral feedstocks into SCMs at low temperatures. The technology involves processing multiple types of mineral feed at low temperatures to achieve activation and successful partial replacement of cement in a concrete mix without sacrificing its early strength.

For additional information on EnviCore, please visit the Company's website at www.envicoreinc.com.

About Talon

Talon Metals is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon Metal's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon Metals has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon Metals is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon Metals has well-qualified and experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon Metals, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com.

Contacts:

Talon Metals Corp.
Todd Malan
Tel: (202) 714-8187
Email: malan@talonmetals.com

EnviCore Inc.
Shahrukh Shamim, CEO
Tel: (587) 966-3080
Email: shahrukh.shamim@envicoreinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Talon Metals and EnviCore believe, expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Talon Metals and EnviCore based on information currently available. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the development of the technology for tailings repurposing, the potential of the technology to transform tailings into supplementary cementitious materials, the ability of the technology to meet environmental and safety requirements, and the potential for the technology to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Talon Metals and EnviCore.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Talon Metals and EnviCore disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Talon Metals and EnviCore believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160069

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CATLOFFNickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF
The Conversation (0)
Queensland Pacific Metals

Ore Supply Agreement Executed With SMGM

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding ore supply agreement (“Agreement”) with SMGM.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Half Year Report For The Period Ended 31 December 2022

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Strong Results From Jaguar Pilot Plant Testwork Support Pathway To Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Product

Successful pilot program supports development strategy, with piloting to continue until the end of April resulting in the implementation of a revised schedule that will see the DFS completed in late Q4 2023

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing metallurgical (pilot plant) testwork, key personnel appointments and other key work streams being progressed as part of the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in north-eastern Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Digbee ESGTM Assessment Confirms Blackstone’s Strong ESG Credentials

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) has completed its second Digbee ESGTM assessment to support the development of the Ta Khoa Project in northern Vietnam.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Significant Investment Project Status Awarded to TECH Project

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) is pleased to advise that the Queensland Government announced today that Queensland Pacific Metals has received Significant Investment Project status for the TECH Project at Lansdown.

Keep reading...Show less

Sama Reports Update on Metallurgical Recoveries and Improved Locked Cycle Tests results from the Samapleu and Grata Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Element Project, Located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Montréal, Quebec TheNewswire - March 06, 2023 Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSX V :SME ) ; ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce completion of the latest metallurgical test program applying a modified process flowsheet to its Samapleu-Grata nickel (" Ni "), copper (" Cu "), cobalt (" Co ") and platinum group elements (" PGE ") Project in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The latest metallurgical testwork comprised enhanced Locked Cycle Tests (" LCT" ) on composites from the Samapleu Main and Grata deposits, and batch testing on a composite from the Samapleu Extension zone. This testwork was completed by Blue Coast Research Ltd (" BCR "), a leading metallurgical testing and consulting company based in Parksville, British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Lithium Investing

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

rare earth investing

Rarex Limited (ASX: REE) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Corporate And Board Update

Copper Investing

Earn-In On The Afla Cu/Zn Project Consolidates The Palma VMS Belt

Resource Investing

How Much Do Young Investors Care About Mining?

×