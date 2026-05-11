Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Present at the TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that Strauss Zelnick, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to participate in a Fireside Chat at the TD Cowen 54 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's website at http://take2games.com/ir . A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
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(Investor Relations)
Nicole Shevins
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-3005
nicole.shevins@take2games.com
(Corporate Press)
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com