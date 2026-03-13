T2 Metals Increases Financing to $ 7.6 Million

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Company has increased its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"), announced on February 27, 2026, by up to $ 2.6 million. The Company now proposes to issue an aggregate of up to 15,200,000 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, to raise up to $ 7,600,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing. Insiders may be participating in the Financing. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the Financing and net proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said "We have received excellent interest from new and existing investors in our current private placement and have elected to increase the financing size. Our gold and silver assets in the Yukon are drawing plenty of attention and we are looking forward to a successful 2026."

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 For further information, please contact:

t2metals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

