Synergis Software Launches Adept Cloud, a Cloud-Native Engineering Document Management Platform Built for Asset-Intensive Industries

Synergis Software Launches Adept Cloud, a Cloud-Native Engineering Document Management Platform Built for Asset-Intensive Industries

The award-winning Adept platform, now delivered as a fully managed SaaS solution — with AI capabilities built in

Synergis Software announced the general availability of Adept Cloud, a cloud-native SaaS engineering document management platform built for organizations in manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and mining — where the accuracy of engineering documentation is a matter of operational safety, regulatory compliance, and project outcomes. Adept Cloud delivers the full capabilities of the award-winning Adept platform in a browser-based environment that is hosted, maintained, and continuously updated by Synergis — no local infrastructure, no VPN, and no IT overhead required.

"We built Adept Cloud because our customers told us where they needed to go — and we made a commitment to get them there. What we built isn't just a cloud version of Adept. It's a modern, cloud-native platform — architected for the security, reliability, and scalability that asset-intensive organizations require for the decade ahead. Adept Cloud is also where we'll continue to innovate — AI is built in, with more to come. And as this platform evolves, it will serve as the foundation for on-premise deployments as well, ensuring every Adept customer has access to the same capabilities, regardless of how they choose to deploy. That's what reaching this moment means to us — it's a milestone for Synergis, and our customers get a platform they can grow with for years to come."

— Kristen Tomasic, President, Synergis Software

Learn more about Adept Cloud.

Built for the Organizations That Can't Afford to Get It Wrong

In asset-intensive industries, the wrong document revision isn't just an inconvenience — it is a safety risk, a compliance failure, an expensive change order, and a project delay. Adept Cloud is built for environments where precision matters — delivering fast access to the right documents, CAD integration, intellectual property protection, and traceability across every decision.

"The question we heard most from engineering organizations was whether a cloud EDMS could really handle the complexity of what they do. The CAD relationships, the controlled workflows, the audit requirements, the scale. Adept Cloud was built to answer that question with confidence. The answer is yes."

— Todd Cummings, Vice President of Product Strategy, Synergis Software

Unlimited Users. No Per-Seat Costs.

Every Adept Cloud plan — Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise — includes unlimited users. No per-seat costs, and no limits on who can access the system, from engineers at their desks to teams in the field or on the plant floor.

Synergis will host an Adept Cloud webinar for customers on June 4, and an Adept Cloud introduction webinar open to all interested organizations on June 17.

Adept AI: Intelligence Where Your Engineering Data Lives

Adept AI is built for the Adept Cloud platform — artificial intelligence capabilities that help engineering organizations surface information faster, accelerate document-intensive work, and extract more value from the engineering data already in their system.

"Engineering information is one of the most valuable and underutilized assets in any industrial organization — critical context buried within tens or hundreds of thousands of documents, largely inaccessible. Adept AI changes that by putting intelligence to work at the platform layer — inside the system where the data already lives, with the governance and security that asset-intensive industries require."

— Scott Lamond, Vice President of Marketing, Synergis Software

Getting Started with Adept Cloud

Adept Cloud is available today. New customers work with their dedicated customer success manager through an onboarding plan that aligns with their Adept Cloud Plan and streamlines time to value. Existing Adept customers can transition to Adept Cloud through a personalized plan designed to minimize disruption and maximize continuity.

Recognition and Customer Trust

Synergis Adept was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards as the top-ranked engineering document management platform. The platform holds G2 distinctions for Best Support, Best Relationship, and Highest User Adoption. 95% of verified G2 reviews are rated four or five stars.

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is the creator of Adept, a leading engineering document management platform trusted by global organizations including Dow, Con Edison, Merck, and General Mills — and named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards as the top-ranked engineering document management platform. For more than 35 years, Synergis has helped asset-intensive industries — including manufacturing, chemicals, utilities, oil and gas, life sciences, and mining — centralize, govern, and leverage engineering information to accelerate projects, strengthen compliance, and reduce operational risk. Adept is available both as a fully managed SaaS platform and as an on-premise solution.

For more information, visit SynergisSoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Lamond
Vice President of Marketing, Synergis Software
scott.lamond@synergis.com

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SOURCE Synergis Software

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