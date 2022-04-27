GamingInvesting News

Globe Telecom introduced co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" to its 85+ million subscribers in a live-streamed event on April 27th Globe Telecom is the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization and serves over 85 million mobile and broadband customers High profile launch of Globe's new co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - ...

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces the launch of its Ember gaming and esports platform across the Philippines with Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe").

Swarmio Media Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Globe is the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization. The telco operates the largest mobile network in the country and one of the largest fixed-line and broadband networks, serving over 85 million mobile and broadband customers.

The commercial agreement comes as a result of Swarmio's previously announced collaborative partnership with TM WHOLESALE (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad), which will see Swarmio's Ember platform rolled out across Asia . Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

According to Newzoo, the Philippines currently generates roughly $840million in gaming revenues and has a 10% annual growth rate. The region also has a 9% year on year player base growth rate - effectively adding roughly five million new gamers each year. 1

The official launch of Globe Gamer Grounds Powered by Ember took place with a high-profile media event on April 27th . The event was attended by a host of national media and several prominent gaming streamers with a combined social reach of millions of followers. On launch, Globe Gamer Grounds users will be able to compete in events for an impressive roster of games, including: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends Wild Rift, Valorant, Pokemon Unite and even Genshin Impact.

"We're pleased to be collaborating with Swarmio and excited to launch Globe Gamer Grounds powered by Ember," said Ralph Aligada , Head of Globe Games and Esports. "Gaming has become an exceptionally powerful way for people across demographics to compete, socialize and have fun. Globe Gamer Grounds will nurture and grow the grassroots gamer communities in the country. Our partnership with Swarmio will bring the best gaming experience for our customers across the Philippines ."

"This is a significant and mutually beneficial partnership that provides Globe with the ability to gain a strong competitive advantage through engaging and monetizing the large and growing gaming community in the Philippines ," said Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu . "At the same time, it will allow Swarmio to engage directly with over 85 million Globe customers and deliver a best-in-class gaming and community experience."

About Globe Telecom

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph . Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About TM WHOLESALE

TM WHOLESALE is the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), offering a comprehensive range of wholesale communication services and solutions in connectivity and beyond. We are the trusted partner in delivering seamless integrated solutions and infinite possibilities to accelerate customers' connectivity and coverage to the digital world, making innovations possible.

As the national digital infrastructure accelerator, TM WHOLESALE is committed to driving Malaysia's digital economy aspirations through end-to-end and customised wholesale data, connectivity and platform solutions to Malaysian licensed service providers, enabling them to deliver a high quality digital experience to the end customers.

At the global front, we remain focused on expanding our infrastructure and digital solutions via a partnership ecosystem with global carriers as well as hyperscalers around the world. By enhancing our global connectivity, network infrastructure and collective expertise worldwide, we aim to position Malaysia as the trusted digital hub for the ASEAN region.

For more information on TM WHOLESALE, visit www.tm.com.my/tmwholesale .

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c5702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

